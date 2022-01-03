Highways in SP have a slow return on New Year’s holiday | São Paulo

The highways connecting the capital of São Paulo to the coast, the interior and other states have heavy traffic and a record of congestion towards São Paulo this Sunday (2), on the return of the New Year holiday.
At 4 pm, the panorama was bad on the Castello Branco, Bandeirantes and Régis Bittencourt highways, which had more than 20 km of lines.
At the time, drivers also encountered intense movement on the north and south coasts, but there was no record of congestion.
For dealerships, the largest movement of vehicles is expected precisely on the return to the capital this Sunday, at least until 22:00.
The estimate of the São Paulo State Transport Regulatory Agency (Artesp) is that more than 5 million vehicles will travel along the main São Paulo highways between December 21st and January 3rd.
See below the traffic conditions of São Paulo highways at 4 pm.
- Ayrton Senna: 9 km of lines, from km 56 to km 47;
- Carvalho Pinto: 13 km of lines, from km 88 to km 75;
- Raposo Tavares: heavy traffic, but no traffic jams;
- Floriano Rodrigues Pinheiro: free traffic;
- Castello Branco: there are slow points around Araçariguama and Itu, which add up to 24 km of lines. The retentions are from km 56 to km 46, and from km 74 to km 60;
- Anhanguera: there are retentions at km 30, height of Cajamar, and at km 61, in Jundiaí;
- Bandeirantes: there are 2 km of slow arrivals in São Paulo, and 24 km of queues in Itupeva, from km 77 to km 53;
- Anchieta: unlike other highways, Anchieta is slow on the coast, with 9 km of lines on arrival at the beach, from km 40 to km 49;
- Immigrants: free transit;
- Canon Domênico Rangoni: free transit;
- Father Manoel da Nóbrega: heavy traffic on the way out of Peruíbe, but no detentions;
- Rio-Santos: intense traffic, but with no record of slowness;
- Mogi-Bertioga: free transit;
- Oswaldo Cruz: heavy traffic, with congestion on the way out of Ubatuba;
- Dutra: there are retentions at Pindamonhangaba, Roseira, Aparecida, Taubaté and Arujá;
- Régis Bittencourt: 20 km of lines near Embu das Artes;
- Fernão Dias: 16 km of lines between Bragança Paulista and Atibaia, from km 20 to km 36.