Hospital Humanitas Unimed in Varginha registers four times more flu cases

In six days, the Hospital Humanitas Unimed in Varginha registered an impressive increase in cases of flu-like symptoms.

It went from 21 cases to 80. Four times more, in the hospital’s Flu Unit.

For this reason, the care team alerts the population about the maintenance of care and disease prevention. “Care must be maintained, we had a significant increase in flu symptoms, especially in emergency care”, says the

hospital superintendent, Polyanna Lucinda Bossi.

Due to the growth in the number of cases, assistance teams are striving to maintain the average service time within the Manchester protocol.

Remembering that the flu symptoms care unit is independent of the hospital’s urgent and emergency care. “We ask our customers for patience, with this increase in flu diseases, our specialized unit is working with all its resources”, he completes.

The growth in care is divided into flu cases in general and also Covid-19 cases. The alert is for the care to be redoubled at this time.

The superintendent informs: “We should not be panicky, but this is a delicate time.

Like any other virus, the flu is preventable.”

How to prevent the flu and Covid-19:



 wear mask

 whenever possible, sanitize your hands with soap and water or 70% alcohol

 keep your distance. If you can’t not find it, hold a little

more and avoid hugs and handshakes

 do not share personal items (glasses, cutlery, plates, toothbrushes,

between others)

Remember, your care is with everyone