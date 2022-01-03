Hospital São Francisco, in Ceilândia, is sold for R$330 million

posted on 03/01/2022 11:50 AM / updated on 03/01/2022 11:52 AM



(credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Hospital São Francisco, in Ceilândia, was sold for R$330 million. In a note released this Monday (3/1), Kora Saúde Participações SA announced that, on December 31, Itapuã Participações Ltda., a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 100 % of representative actions of the hospital.

The purchase includes all of the company’s properties, as well as adjacent areas for future expansion. “The Company assumed the obligation to pay the sellers the acquisition price of BRL 330 million, of which BRL 250 million at the closing of the transaction and BRL 80 million in up to 5 years”, he informed.

Founded in 1994, Hospital São Francisco has an installed capacity for 179 beds, with 90 beds currently operational and another 89 expansion beds that will be delivered throughout 2022. The location has an intensive care unit (ICU) complete with adult and pediatric units and neonatal, 5 operating rooms and 42 offices occupied by various medical specialties, laboratory, hemodynamics, complete radiology and maternity ward.

“The acquisition of HSF is strategic, as it allows the Company to consolidate itself as the leader in the number of beds in the satellite cities of the Federal District, with approximately 450 beds under management. The Company will also keep the market informed of relevant developments regarding the operation” , concludes the note.