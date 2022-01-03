How females of some species manage to get pregnant without a male | Nature

A Chinese water dragon hatched from an egg at the Smithsonian National Zoo, a zoo in Washington, USA, which shocked keepers. Why? The little reptile’s mother had never been with a male before. Through genetic testing, zoo scientists discovered that the female, born on August 24, 2016, had been spawned through a reproductive mode called parthenogenesis.

Parthenogenesis is a Greek word meaning “virgin birth” but refers specifically to female asexual reproduction. While many people might assume that this type of pregnancy is the subject of science fiction or religious texts, parthenogenesis is surprisingly common throughout the tree of life. and is found in a variety of organisms, including plants, insects, fish, reptiles and even birds.

Mammals, including humans, need certain genes from sperm, so they are incapable of parthenogenesis.

Generation of sperm without semen

Sexual reproduction involves a female and a male, each contributing genetic material in the form of eggs or sperm to create unique offspring. The vast majority of animal species reproduce sexually, but females of some species are capable of producing eggs containing all the genetic material necessary for reproduction.

Females of these species, which include some wasps, crustaceans and lizards, reproduce only by parthenogenesis and are called obligate parthenogens.

A large number of species experiment spontaneous parthenogenesis, the best documented process in animals kept in zoo environments, like the Chinese water dragon at the Smithsonian National Zoo or a blacktip reef shark at the Virginia Aquarium, also in the United States. Spontaneous parthenogens usually reproduce sexually, but they may have occasional cycles that produce eggs ready for development.

Scientists have learned that spontaneous parthenogenesis may be an inherited trait, meaning that females who suddenly experience parthenogenesis may be more likely to have offspring capable of doing the same.

How can females fertilize their own eggs?

2 of 2 A water flea (Daphnia magna) carrying parthenogenetic eggs — Photo: Getty Images A water flea (Daphnia magna) carrying parthenogenetic eggs — Photo: Getty Images

For parthenogenesis to take place, a chain of cellular events must occur successfully. First, the females must be able to create eggs (oogenesis) no sperm stimulation or mating. Second, the eggs produced by the females need to start developing on their own, forming an early-stage embryo. Finally, the eggs must hatch successfully.

Each step in this process can easily fail, mostly step two, which requires the DNA chromosomes inside the egg to duplicate, ensuring a complement of genes for the developing offspring.

Alternatively, the egg can be “artificially fertilized” by cells remaining from the egg-producing process known as polar bodies. Whichever method initiates the embryo’s development, it will ultimately determine the level of genetic similarity between the mother and her offspring.

The events that trigger parthenogenesis are not yet fully understood by science, but appear to include environmental changes. In species that are capable of sexual reproduction and parthenogenesis, such as aphids, stressors such as crowding and predation can cause females to switch from parthenogenesis to sexual reproduction, but not the other way around. In at least one type of freshwater plankton, high salinity appears to cause the same change.

Advantages of self-reproduction

Although spontaneous parthenogenesis appears to be rare, it does offer some benefits to the female who manages to achieve it. In some cases, it can allow females to generate their own mating partners.

The sex of parthenogenetic offspring is determined by the same method, that is, in the species itself.

For organisms where sex is determined by chromosomes, such as the female XX and male XY chromosomes in some insects, fish and reptiles, a parthenogenetic female can produce offspring with only the sex chromosomes she has in her hands – which means she will always produce XX, female descendants. But for organisms where females have ZW sex chromosomes (as in snakes and birds), all living offspring produced will be ZZ and therefore males or, much more rarely, WW – females.

Between 1997 and 1999, a snake kept at the Phoenix Zoo gave birth to two male pups that survived to adulthood. If a female were to mate with her parthenogenetically produced offspring, that would constitute inbreeding.

Although inbreeding can result in a number of genetic problems, from an evolutionary perspective it is better than having no offspring. The ability of females to produce male offspring through parthenogenesis also suggests that asexual reproduction in the wild may be more common than scientists ever imagined.

Biologists have observed, over long periods of time, that species that reproduce by parthenogenesis often die from disease, parasitism, or changes in the habitat. The inbreeding inherent in parthenogenetic species seems to contribute to short evolutionary timetables.

Current scientific research on parthenogenesis seeks to understand why some species are capable of sex and parthenogenesis, and whether occasional sexual reproduction may be sufficient for a species to survive.