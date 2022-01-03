How to cure hangover fast? 3 key tips to follow







Find out how to cure a hangover fast Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

Knowing how to cure a hangover fast, whether on Monday, or after Carnival and New Year, is a real treasure. After all, these are often the worst days of the year in many ways. On weekends it is already common to go a little over the limit and suffer consequences.

Now, on special dates, such as the transition from 2021 to 2022, the problem can be much worse. Whether due to the unrestrained consumption of ultra-processed, heavy and fatty foods, or even alcohol abuse, the bill always comes “bitter” the next day.

what is hangover

“To absorb and metabolize large amounts of alcoholic beverages, the organism has to unfold and ends up overloading other organs in the process. The liver suffers more for producing the enzymes that help in the absorption of alcohol. In addition, it takes a long time to understand that it must stop drinking So, when the alcohol is gone, the concentration of these enzymes, which are very toxic, is still high, which creates an imbalance. The nervous system, which has adapted to this wrong rhythm of the body, accompanies the withdrawal crisis . The general result is headache, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea and extreme tiredness”, explains Dr. Paula Pires, endocrinologist and metabologist at USP.

How to avoid and combat the problem

To prevent this from happening, it is essential to enjoy the celebrations sparingly, without exaggeration and keep yourself well hydrated. However, if the damage has already been done, stay calm. It is always possible to alleviate the situation.

“There is no medicine that cures it or speeds up the metabolism of ethanol. It’s no use: a cold shower, coffee, teas, products with strong smells or any other homemade medication. The essential thing is hydration, carbohydrates and plenty of rest. Usually, a hangover improves by the end of the day,” advises the doctor.

Is there a remedy for a hangover?

If you’re one of those people who loves a magic recipe for a hangover, it’s best to review your concepts. Especially if you choose to take some type of medication without medical advice.

“These are drugs that mix substances against nausea, analgesics and caffeine, trying to alleviate some of the symptoms. Their effect doesn’t last long and some contain anti-inflammatory drugs or aspirin, which irritate the stomach. Most do not act on dehydration, on hypoglycemia, nor about the irritation that acetaldehyde provokes in the cells”, emphasizes Dr. Pires.

How to cure a hangover fast

According to the doctor, there are only three simple, effective and safe ways to cure a hangover as quickly as possible. Check out: