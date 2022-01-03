Hyperglycemia: what is it, what are the symptoms and how to prevent and treat this disease

Excessive blood glucose, known as hyperglycemia, is a condition that can harm your health. It can be caused by several factors, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, poor quality food or even low blood insulin. It is a condition that can get worse and be related to the installation of diabetes in the body.

See too: Transform your skin in just a few days by following these 4 steps

One of the big problems of excess glucose, or sugar, in the blood affects the cardiovascular system. With the high concentration of glucose, the blood fluid becomes more consistent and finds it more difficult to circulate. This poor blood circulation can cause several serious problems to the body’s tissues.

Most common symptoms related to hyperglycemia

The most common symptoms that appear in hyperglycemic attacks in all patients are:

seasickness;

Headache;

Excessive thirst;

Frequent urge to urinate;

Somnolence;

Excessive tiredness.

As these symptoms are quite common to many different diseases, the diagnosis of hyperglycemia is compromised. Patients are slow to understand that something is wrong and do not seek medical help quickly. However, a simple blood test is able to identify the problem with extreme accuracy.

How to prevent and treat hyperglycemia

All people can and probably will have symptoms related to the high glycemic index. Usually after meals, the blood glucose level rises but ends up self-regulating a few hours later. Hyperglycemia occurs when blood sugar amounts remain high.

To avoid developing this disease or preventing it from getting worse and evolving, some things can be done, including:

Practice physical activities regularly;

Healthy food with few sugary and industrialized items;

Look for the ideal weight, according to expert analysis;

Conduct consultations and preventive exams frequently.

If diagnosed quickly, hyperglycemia can be fought very effectively. Thus, the patient will be able to lead an ordinary life and without restrictions on food, as long as there is moderation.