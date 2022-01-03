“I definitely won’t let him go,” Manchester United coach says of Cavani | english football

The European winter transfer window is open, and Manchester Unietd coach Ralf Rangnick is ready to use the opportunity to reshape part of the squad. But the possible changes do not target Cavani. That’s what the coach himself guaranteed, who had already praised the Uruguayan and indicated that he is part of his plans.

Corinthians dream, Cavani can sign a pre-contract with any club from this Saturday

Rangnick spoke with journalists at a press conference last Thursday, which had half of the responses released immediately and the other half published by vehicles this Sunday. And in one of the statements, the German was decisive when talking about the future of Cavani, a target for Corinthians.

He knows I sure as hell won’t let him go. For me he is a very important player for the rest of the season. We’re in three competitions so we’re definitely going to need Edi. I’d rather have another Edi besides that, but it’s clear to me that Edi has to stay.” — Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United coach

Rangnick has been signed to lead United on an interim basis until the end of the season following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while the club looks for a manager for the next few years. Afterwards, the German will have a two-year contract as the club’s technical consultant, in a project similar to the one he carried out at RB Leipzig.

1 of 1 Ralf Rangnick wants Cavani to stay at Manchester United — Photo: Getty Images Ralf Rangnick wants Cavani to stay at Manchester United — Photo: Getty Images

Thus, the coach must have great influence in the process of hiring possible names in the current window and also in the definition of athletes who are out of space in the squad. Rangnick pointed out that there are athletes who want to leave and that the squad “is a little too big”, despite current problems such as Covid’s outbreaks.

In this scenario, Martial could be a striker to leave Old Trafford and lessen the competition for a place in the offensive sector. Cavani, however, is in the coach’s plans, who made this clear when he played the Uruguayan alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the victory over Burnley – and in other previous statements.

– Your professionalism and your work ethic are just incredible. I told him that I desperately wanted him to stay and stay until the end of the season, and he knows it. He also knows how much I appreciate him and how much I respect him,” Rangnick said.