‘I felt strong,’ says Kristen Stewart about stepping into royalty to play Lady Di in ‘Spencer’

“Spencer”, a feature film that is one of the great expectations of the year and had its premiere postponed to February 3rd, starts as a war movie, or almost: military vehicles, rows of real uniformed troops, huge boxes removed from armored cars and with the precision of a warlike maneuver. There is a double meaning in the opening of the second film in Pablo Larraín’s trilogy of illustrious women (“Jackie”, from 2016, about Jacqueline Kennedy, was the first, and the third is still in the speculation phase): a nod to the language of films of action, especially those of the super-British James Bond, and a warning to the viewer — here, in this place, in this six-story mansion that stretches across the green countryside of Norfolk, on the coast of England, a battle is brewing. On the one hand, the legendary and irreducible royal family; on the other, the princess who, after all, didn’t want to be a princess.

— Jackie inspired me and gave me an interesting point of view: a short, intense period is better as a narrative, for me, than a whole story of a person, a biography — says Pablo Larraín. “I’ve been thinking about Diana Spencer, the sad princess for a long time. I talked about it with friends in Britain and was excited when I saw immediate interest. And from the conversations it became very clear to me where this short, intense period in Diana’s life was.

Diana’s point of view: Stella Gonet in the role of Queen Elizabeth Photo: Disclosure

“Spencer” takes place over three days over Christmas 1991 in Sandringham, one of the royal family’s holiday castles, at the height of tension between Diana, Prince Charles, the Queen and the rest of the family. Two universes are clearly added to the opening sequences — the royal convoy prepares the mansion for the Christmas festivities, with exorbitant amounts of luxury food and drink, and Diana drives her modest car along the roads of the region where she grew up. In a moment that establishes what we’re really seeing, Diana/Kristen Stewart explodes with herself, trying to figure out the map for Sandringham: “What the fuck am I on?”

The trip to Sandringham would be the moment of rupture between Diana and Charles and, consequently, between her and the royal family.

— Some people are born with a power, a special energy — says Kristen Stewart, who Larraín chose “mentally, by heart, when the screenplay hadn’t even been written” to be Diana. “She clearly had this power to touch others, to thrill. He had this ability to get closer, to disarm people, to immediately create a connection. And yet, the saddest thing about Diana’s life is that she actually lived so isolated, so alone.

The director sees the same power in the actress.

“When I started thinking about Spencer, I immediately thought about Kristen Stewart,” says Larraín. “It wasn’t even a question of physicality, but of the energy she has in common with Diana. Like her, Kristen has this power to make people want to get close, share. I didn’t feel like looking for anyone else for the role: it was Kristen, all right.

The process of creating the “princess who didn’t want to be a princess” was, in Kristen Stewart’s words, “a very deep partnership”. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kristen learned how to speak British English with an elite accent and behave like a noble person.

“It was so good for my column!” Kristen admits excitedly. “I had great posture, felt strong, able to move in a new way.

In addition to training and wardrobe, Kristen and Larraín dedicated themselves to an exercise to help the actress better understand Lady Di’s inner world: every day, on set, Pablo Larraín would play music and Kristen would improvise, physically, an emotion different from the many ups and downs Diana Spencer must have been feeling right now.

— It was pure improvisation, it was great — says Larraín. “And Kristen never knew what song I would play.

“And I was terrified of that improvisation,” laughs Kristen. “Because I was preparing myself for a Diana interpretation, but everything was getting deeper, and I was actually experiencing what, I imagine, she was feeling. I got lost in character, I wasn’t just acting anymore.

The song selection was eclectic: soundtrack snippets by Jonny Greenwood, Talking Heads, Miles Davis, Sinéad O’Connor, Lou Reed, Nirvana, among others (a montage of the songs is part of the film).

As in “Jackie”, the narrative of “Spencer” uses the weekend — the “short and intense period” — to launch other moments, not just from Diana’s life, but from other references in the history of Great Britain.

At the “very heart” of the narrative, says Larraín, is Ana Bolena, the second wife of Henry VIII, the girl who conquered the king and lost his head because his heart was too fickle.

“I don’t like to explain how and why I used Ana Bolena’s presence,” says Larraín. — But I say that history always repeats itself. Something that happened 500 years ago has a mirror image of now. At the heart of this narrative is the eternal conflict between the new and the old. This constant friction between past and present, in Britain, I find fascinating. I think all non-British people are also intrigued. And Diana is part of that narrative too, a strong historical character caught between the wheels of tradition.