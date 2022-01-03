‘I live surrounded by children without childbirth or insomnia’: the childless aunts who transform families

When Caroline was little, she imagined herself in the future surrounded by children. Now, at age 50, that’s exactly how it looks — except not the way she imagined it.

Although she has never been in a position that “makes sense” for her to have children, Caroline is a proud and dedicated aunt of eight nephews.

“Sometimes I say that my brothers bred very successfully in my name,” jokes Caroline, a forensic psychologist who lives in Shoreham-by-Sea in southern England.

“I have all these adorable kids around ​​that I really enjoy spending time with, and I haven’t had to give birth or go through sleepless nights.”

