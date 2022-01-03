‘I live surrounded by children without childbirth or insomnia’: the childless aunts who transform families

2 January 2022, 07:50 -03

When Caroline was little, she imagined herself in the future surrounded by children. Now, at age 50, that’s exactly how it looks — except not the way she imagined it.

Although she has never been in a position that “makes sense” for her to have children, Caroline is a proud and dedicated aunt of eight nephews.

“Sometimes I say that my brothers bred very successfully in my name,” jokes Caroline, a forensic psychologist who lives in Shoreham-by-Sea in southern England.

“I have all these adorable kids around ​​that I really enjoy spending time with, and I haven’t had to give birth or go through sleepless nights.”

Caroline, whose last name is being withheld to protect the children’s privacy, enjoys spending time with her nephews and feels that through them she has a tangible connection to the new generation.

For her, being an aunt is not a consolation prize — on the contrary, “it feels like a big bonus.”

She sees her devotion to this role as an act of resistance to the “fierce” promotion of motherhood and would like more women to know that being an aunt can be “a totally valid option”.

The childless aunt has always been the object of fascination in culture and literature.

Be the loving aunt who takes on an orphan, like Peter ‘Spider-Man’ Parker’s Aunt May; the bitter aunt Lydia of Aia’s Tale; or the sophisticated and eccentric aunt Augusta de Travels with My Aunt, by Graham Greene, this figure has always illustrated one kind of “the other”.

Many representations tend to place the role of aunt as a second-best option after motherhood, or a warning to women who act on the margins of what women are traditionally expected to “should” be (according to traditional society).

Patricia Sotirin, a professor of communication at Michigan Technological University in the United States, says that not having a meaningful way to describe a woman who makes a positive choice to be an aunt rather than motherhood “underscores the poverty of our language” .

Sotirin, who co-authored two books on aunts in culture and society, argues that aunts still “do not receive the respect and recognition they deserve for their importance in our lives.”

Myself, as a loving childless aunt, I often wonder where I fit in, in a culture where motherhood is seen as a marker of adulthood.

As more and more women are not, for whatever reason, having children of their own, experts say it’s time to look back at the role aunts play and recognize it as potentially rewarding, socially beneficial, or even offender.

‘No scripts, no references’

Unsurprisingly, the developed world is undergoing a demographic shift, which is forcing society to rethink traditional family expectations.

An increasing number of women are leaving their reproductive age without having children.

In the UK, in 2019, 49% of women born in 1989 reached their 30s without children.

In the US, in 2018, more than 1 in 7 women between 40 and 44 years old had not had children — and recent data from the Pew Research Center shows a growing number of American women between the ages of 18 and 49 who do not want to have children.

However, there is still a lag in recognizing these social changes—politics, media and traditions still revolve around the nuclear family.

Sociologists Vanessa May of the University of Manchester in the UK and Kinneret Lahad of the University of Tel Aviv in Israel say this also means the role that aunts — and uncles, too — play in society and in families have been largely neglected in academic research.

Socially, this role was left largely undefined.

Unlike the “rigid roles and rigid expectations” imposed on mothers, “there are no scripts, no references” for aunts to follow, says Lahad.

So while this role can vary enormously across cultures, aunts are largely free to define their own family relationships and responsibilities.

When Lahad and May began researching how contemporary aunts play their somewhat nebulous and complicated role in families and society, they found that there was very little data available.

A good source, however, was the advice letters sent to the Savvy Auntie website, which calls itself “the first community for aunts.”

The site is run by New York author, marketer and entrepreneur Melanie Notkin, who in 2008 launched a bold attempt to redefine the contemporary aunt.

Notkin, now 52, ​​says that while waiting to have children who never arrived, he found that his nephews had become “the center of my life.”

And it wasn’t just her; increasingly, her friends were not having children. But when they met, the conversation circle was often dominated by the theme “nephews”.

She then began to investigate how childless professional women were portrayed in advertising and the media. On the rare occasions when they were represented, she realized that “it’s often in a stereotyped way that it’s not necessarily a positive reflection of these women,” citing the image of the cool, career-focused woman or the irresponsible party girl.

“I felt strongly that it was time for us to collectively begin to understand this generation of women who are often not even recognized as a cohort,” she says.

As a merchant, Notkin tapped the commercial potential of this idea, launching her own recast of the aunt role. She created the acronym Pank: Professional Aunt No Kids (“Professional aunt without children”, in literal translation).

For her, the term described well-educated women, well-paid professionals she knew and who, by choice or circumstance, did not see themselves as mothers – but, on the other hand, loved the children of siblings or friends and were more than ready to share your money and time with them.

Notkin’s early work focused on Panks as consumers; later, she turned the Pank concept into a brand, wrote two books, and launched a website, with a forum of advice for aunts, gift reviews, news, and guides on spending quality time with her nephews.

But what began as a commercial strategy began to take on deeper meaning when she realized that offering this angle of empowerment to the role of childless aunt had profoundly affected many women.

“Did I know how deep it would go and how it would be a kind of self-assertion for so many women? No,” she says.

Through her interactions on the site, Notkin found that recasting the derogatory concept of the “childless spinster” to a celebrated Pank allowed women to “recognise the role they play as having meaning.”

She remembers a woman who wrote to her saying that she was suffering from infertility and was deeply envious of her sister, who had a child.

“She said, ‘I want you to know that because of your work I was able to see my role differently. You made me see that I may not have a child right now…but I play a valuable maternal role.”

More ways to live?

Although Notkin’s website provided Lahad and May with ample material for their research, they feel the Pank concept is only part of the puzzle when it comes to creating greater recognition of the emotional, financial and social role than the aunts. play—something that will become more urgent if the trend of more women to be childless continues.

Aunts have “responsibilities that aren’t scripted the way responsibilities are generally thought of,” explains Lahad, which means they can be overlooked when it comes to things like taking leave to care for nephews, or inheritance issues.

She would like to see the aunt role recognized by policy makers and society as “important, valuable, meaningful … and not just something you do because you’re bored.”

Sotirin says there are “many different ways to ‘be an aunt,'” and the fact that discussions and research are taking place around a long-stereotyped role is a sign of change.

She sees the current exploration of the aunt’s role as part of a broader reassessment of the role of women in society.

In fact, she says, since aunts are not burdened by a defined role or social pressures on their parents, they have more freedom to “lead us in other directions, show us that other things can happen”; they can assume a normative maternal role if they so wish, or they can “free us from ideas about family relationships that hold us back, that do not recognize the reality of how we actually live”.

For Sotirin, aunts, whether mothers or not, are “sort of paving the way in terms not just of what women can become, but how families can change and what it means to be part of a community.”

While Caroline acknowledges that for some women childlessness can be extremely painful, she says she would have a “very firm” answer if someone asked her if she was sad to be “just” an aunt.

“I wouldn’t say that if someone saw me, my lifestyle, my relationship with children, they would have any feeling of pity,” he says.

Instead, her experiences as an aunt—as confidant and cheerleader for the brothers’ children—made her a strong “advocate for the role of aunt.”

“It’s almost like we had to promote this a little more for women as a really positive option,” she says.