‘I only ask for respect’ · TV News

Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), vented about the grief caused by the death of the queen of suffering. This Sunday (2), the matriarch retrieved a record of the birthday of her grandson, Léo Mendonça Huff, and pleaded with the artist’s fans: “I only ask for respect”.

“I just ask for respect. This is the family that God designed to take care of Leo,” Ruth said in an Instagram post. In the record, she appeared alongside Murilo Huff, Léo’s father, and his grandson.

In Stories on the social network, Ruth shared a biblical passage from Romans, chapter 15, verse 13: “May God, the source of hope, fill you wholly with joy and peace, in view of the faith you place in him, so that you overflow with hope, by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

On December 30, the countryman had declared himself to his son on the social network. “They think I take care of you, but you are the one who takes care of me. You are the one who gives me the strength and desire to continue living. I love you very much, my powerful son,” he said at the time.

After Marília’s death in a plane crash on November 5, Léo was raised by his father and Ruth, in shared custody. The singer said that he and his ex-mother-in-law did not think of another way to continue raising the child.

In an interview with Fantástico, shortly after the tragedy, Murilo Huff stated that he had exchanged messages with Marília on the day of the plane crash and that the singer’s last request was for him to take care of the couple’s son. “It looked like she was saying goodbye, because saying just that the day it happened.”

Check out Ruth Moreira’s publication: