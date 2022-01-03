‘I thought I was going to die’, says black boy attacked in his car, in Maranhão | Fantastic

The bruises and cuts on his face and neck were not the only marks left on Gabriel da Silva Nascimento, 23, who was attacked in his own car, in front of his house, in Açailândia, Maranhão. He also ended up moving out of the property, three days after the crime, because he belongs to the family of the woman who assaulted him along with a man. See the article above for more details.

The perpetrators of the attacks are the entrepreneur Jhonnatan Silva Barbosa and the dentist Ana Paula Vidal, who also lives in the building. They order the young man out of the vehicle and begin the attacks, which were recorded on video. Gabriel is knocked down, suffers kicks, stomps, slaps and Ana Paula puts her knees on his stomach, while Jhonnatan steps on his neck. The beating session only stops when a neighbor announces that the victim is a resident of the building and the owner of the car from which he was taken.

On the day of the attacks, Gabriel went to the police station to file a police report, but in three different attempts, he was informed that the system was down. Therefore, he was only able to register the complaint the following day, which prevented the aggressors from being arrested in the act. So far, none of them have been heard by the police.

Jhonnatan Silva Barbosa, the aggressor, has already been convicted by the Court for having run over and killed a 54-year-old man in 2013. He was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison., which were converted into community services and a fine of one-third of a minimum wage. Fantastic found Jhonnatan, but the person who identified himself as his uncle informed that his nephew would not give an interview. In a note, Ana Paula Vidal, also aggressor, he apologized and said he was not racist.

For Gabriel’s lawyer, racism is evident: “It was a case of racism. Often times, to characterize a clear episode of racism, verbalization and the use of words that denote racial prejudice are sought, but this is not the Brazilian standard, based on structural racism”, defends lawyer Marlon Reis.

This is the same understanding of José Carlos Silva de Almeida, from the NGO Justiça nos Trilhos: “From the moment they look at Gabriel, they see in him a bandit, a thief. They are making a value judgment based on the color of their skin, on their clothing that’s racism,” he says.

Gabriel had purchased the car 2 months ago. He moved out of the building he lived in because he belongs to Ana Paula’s family. Afraid, he was monitored by the police to remove his belongings from there.

This is where I thought I was going to die. That’s when he climbs on top of me, along with her, with his knees… It’s suffocating there, because she tells him to immobilize me, stepping on my neck. I felt out of breath. — Gabriel da Silva Nascimento, victim of aggression in Açailândia

