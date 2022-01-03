‘I won’t play for Vasco anymore’

After three years, the cycle of Leandro Castan no Vasco came to an end. Who confirmed the information was the defender himself, in contact with the Instagram page “Vasco para Todos”. In the profile, the captain cruzmaltino of the last seasons declared that he will not appear again this Monday (3) at CT Moacyr Barbosa and is still negotiating his termination with the club, making a point of stressing, however, that he will not continue.

“I’m not going to perform with the group. My manager is negotiating the termination. We haven’t reached an agreement yet, but I will no longer play for Vasco,” declared the 35-year-old defender.

Castan lived ups and downs in Vasco, always intensely. Mainly idolized in the first season, the player has fallen in performance over the years and had a bad year in 2021, when the team failed to gain access to Serie A.

Leandro Castan informs the Instagram page “Vasco Para Todos” that he will no longer play at the club Image: Play / Instagram

Possessing a strong personality, the defender saw his relationship with the crowd erode recently, something that made the atmosphere of continuity unsustainable.

Leandro Castan, however, still has debts to receive from Vasco, and the parties are trying to reach a common denominator. Your contract is until December 2022.

So far, Cruzmaltino has few options for the sector. The young Ricardo Graça was sold to Jubilo Iwata, from Japan, and Miranda is suspended by Conmebol for doping. The club has hired the experienced Anderson Conceição, from Cuiabá, and Ecuadorian Luis Cangá, from Delfín (EQU), who will not be able to perform this Monday because he tested positive for covid-19.

Besides them, the coach Zé Ricardo has only the young Ulisses. There is a possibility that some defender of the under-20 team will be made.

11 players have already left

Vasco already has a whole team of departures. Officially, in addition to Ricardo Graça, defenders Ernando and Walber will no longer remain at the club; the lateral Zeca; midfielders Andrey, Romulo and Michel, midfielder Marquinhos Gabriel and forwards Germán Cano, Léo Jabá and Morato.

Goalkeeper Vanderlei also negotiates his contract termination and could also be the next to leave.

On the other hand, the club has signed six players so far: in addition to Anderson Conceição and Luís Cangá, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and defensive midfielder Yuri, both ex-CSA, have already been announced; left-back Edimar, former Red Bull Bragantino; and half Isaac, former Guild.

Striker Raniel, from Santos, embarked yesterday (2) for Rio de Janeiro, will undergo medical exams and, if approved, will sign on loan by the end of 2022.

Vasco is also negotiating with Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla, 26, of Vélez Sarsfield, and also striker Vitinho, of Corinthians.