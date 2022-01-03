Ibovespa futures opens up 0.42%, following abroad

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa Futuro opened up 0.46%, at 106,425 points, this Monday (3), the first trading session of the year, following the American futures and other exchanges abroad.

In the US, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose, respectively, 0.54%%, 0.65% and 0.75%. “Global markets continue to reverberate with uncertainty about the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. The good news is that the number of deaths has not kept up with the increase in cases: the variant appears to be less serious than the previous strains”, commented XP analysts in a report.

In Asia, however, some of the exchanges that opened – mainland China and Japan were closed due to holidays – were impacted by news involving the new mutation. “In China, the Hang Seng index fell 0.50% reflecting the uncertainties caused by the new restrictions on the containment of new Ômicron cases, which could harm local economic activity”, says XP.

The news that Evergrande had suspended trading in Hong Kong, without further explanation, drew attention during the Asian trading session. Information involving the construction company usually weighs on the price of ore, but this time, the commodity was not being traded, with Chinese ports closed.

Still in commodities, oil advances, on the eve of the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, OPEC+, which will define the maintenance of the increase of 400 thousand barrels per day until February. WTI barrel trades up 0.68%, to US$ 75.77, and Brent 0.90%, to US$ 78.49.

Day has the publication of industrial PMIs

In Europe, London remains closed, extending the festivities – the country is in the spotlight of investors around the world, after breaking a record number of covid-19 cases in one day last week. The indices of the main exchanges that are operating have an uptrend. DAX, from Germany, CAC 40, from France, and STOXX 600, from all over the continent, rise, in sequence, by 0.90%, 1.19% and 0.65%.

Investors also refer, in the Old Continent, to publications by industrial PMIs. In Germany, the December reading came in at 57.4, down from 57.9 for the consensus. Across the continent, the number came as expected, at 58. Later, Brazil and the USA will also have this same data released.

Brazil even had, earlier, the publication of the Focus Bulletin. Among the highlights, the market reduced its projection for the growth of the Brazilian economy, which remained at 0.36%, compared to 0.42% last week. Expectations for IPCA, Selic and exchange rates remained unchanged until then.

The commercial dollar, at the opening, registers an appreciation of 0.25%, quoted at R$ 5.589 for purchases and R$ 5.590 for sales. In the interest market, DI contracts for February 2023 advance 0.08 percentage points, to 11.85%; DI contracts for February 2025 advance 0.06 percentage points to 10.66%; and those for February 2027 rise 0.04 percentage point, to 10.61%.

It is also highlighted in Brazil the news that the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro was sent to a hospital during the night, with suspicion of intestinal obstruction. Furthermore, political editorials should not bring big headlines, since Brasília is still on recess.

