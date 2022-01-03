Ibovespa turns and retreats in 1st session of the year, despite positive exterior By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock market index returned the gains from the opening and operated in steady decline this Monday, even amid a positive climate in foreign markets in the first trading session of 2022.

At 11:58, it retreated 1%, to 103,769.21 points. The financial volume was 7.7 billion reais.

International markets opened the year on a positive note, with the pan-European index circling record levels in continuation of recovery with better prospects for the Covid-19 pandemic. In the US, it also approached the highs, but reduced gains after the final industry PMI data. News about the Ômicron variant followed investors’ radar.

The Ibovespa threatened to follow this good external mood, but turned to negative about an hour and a half after the start of trading, given the sharp drop in shares linked to the retail, technology and real estate sectors, which suffered in 2021 with the macroeconomic scenario the country’s interest rate and inflation on the rise.

The consolidated fall of the Ibovespa comes despite the rise in shares of banks – which are recovering after fears of changes in the sector’s taxation are not confirmed – and of Vale and Petrobras, three traditional pillars for the index.

In the weekly Focus survey, released by the Central Bank, economists reduced Brazil’s growth prospects for 2022, but maintained the scenario for inflation and monetary policy this year.

In addition, President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo at dawn due to an intestinal obstruction and there is no forecast for him to be discharged, according to the medical bulletin.

HIGHLIGHTS

Itau Unibanco (SA:) rose 1%, Bradesco (SA:) advanced 1.1% and PN rose 0.9%, while Banco do Brasil (SA:) posted gains of 0.3% and Santander Unit (SA:) 🙂 scored +0.5%.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) was down 6.5%, Americanas SA (SA:) was down 6.2% and Via SA (SA:) was down 6.3%. The three stocks were among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa in 2021.

Vale (SA:) rose 0.8%, Gerdau PN (SA:) rose 1.5% and METALÚRGICA GERDAU PN (SA:) rose 0.7%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON were up 1.2% each, with a volatile day. OPEC+ is expected to follow through on its plans for a February production increase when it meets on Tuesday, three sources at the oil producer group told Reuters on Monday.

Braskem (SA:) operated close to stability, despite the Provisional Measure issued by Bolsonaro on the last day of 2021 that immediately extinguishes the Special Regime for the Chemical Industry (Reiq), which reduces the PIS and Cofins rates levied on raw materials chemical and petrochemical. According to the chemical industry association, Abiquim, the decision surprised the sector as Congress approved in the middle of last year a gradual extinction of the Reiq until 2025 and created an “unbearable environment of legal uncertainty”.

Cyrela (SA:) dropped 5.3%, Eztec (SA:) dropped 5.7% and MRV (SA:) dropped 4.3%.

Méliuz (SA:) dropped 6.2% and Locaweb (SA:) gave 4.9%.