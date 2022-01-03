‘If the government doesn’t get in the way, it’s already good,’ says president of Mercado Livre – Economia

The president of the e-commerce giant Free market, Stelleo Tolda, says that Brazil needs a government that does not hinder the development of technology. For the company’s co-founder, the future winner of this year’s presidential elections must be someone who is concerned with working for economic stability, and not to increase the national tax burden.

After nearly two years as president of Mercado Livre, Tolda is preparing to pass the baton on the company’s operations in April. In an interview with state, the executive spoke about the challenges of the business in 2022, amidst the turmoil of the election and the continued escalation of inflation.

Read the main excerpts from the interview below:

What are the expectations of the Free Market for 2022?

It is a time of recovery on the one hand, but of uncertainty on the other. Macroeconomics, without a doubt, affects the business. But penetration is still low for e-commerce, as is digitization of financial services. We see the possibility of attracting users to our Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago platforms, and we do not believe that this will be any different in 2022, despite the difficulties.

What are you doing to attract these new users?

We invest in promoting our brand. We are seeing a growing impact “by word of mouth” and from social media, as we have invested in improving the Mercado Livre service and our deliveries. One thing that worked very well is for the brand to be more visible with vans, trailers and planes, which are more seen by people.

How will Mercado Livre work to retain the customer it won during the pandemic?

We have invested in generating this loyalty, with our benefits program, such as partnerships with streaming sites. But I understand it’s an extremely competitive environment, and better and faster delivery makes a difference. Today, we already deliver 90% of what we sell within two days. We want to take this delivery experience to the most remote places in the country as well.

If delivery is key, how to deal with pressures such as the constant threats to strike by truck drivers?

These issues are often linked to macroeconomic and political issues. It’s part of being a businessman in Brazil, right? We have news of roadblocks, shut down companies and even stoppages at the Post Office, which at least once a year go on strike. We need to have contingency plans to target delivery volumes. In the case of carriers, we work with several, so as not to be held hostage by one or another company.

As mr. do you see the rise in inflation in Brazil and Latin America?

We have had a growing inflationary pressure even in countries where it was more under control. In recent years, with the exception of Venezuela and Argentina, all others have come from a control scenario. The pandemic has put a strain on global supply chains. For us, the biggest impact has been on the financing of products. In Brazil, the interest-free installment plan, but which has a built-in cost, ends up rising a lot as the Selic rises. In some situations, we will be forced to increase tariffs in 2022 because of these rising operating costs.

Is the risk of polarization in elections a point of attention for the company?

We are following it closely, but without direct involvement. We do not take political sides. Speaking as a Brazilian individual and citizen, polarization is bad for the country. I would like us to have high-level political discussions, but perhaps this is a little idealistic. Speaking of the legal entity, we are following the 2022 election. As long as the government does not hinder the development of technology, we are happy. Because waiting for him to help the sector, I already think it would be too much. As long as it doesn’t get in the way, allows companies to grow in a healthy environment and doesn’t raise taxes, that’s good.

What mr. will you do after the succession process in Mercado Livre, in 2022?

I’ve been thinking about this process for a few years. As of April 2022, I leave the chair of president and become an advisor within the board. What am I going to do after this? I do not know. I will definitely have a few sabbatical months to rest and reflect on my future.