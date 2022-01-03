‘I’m lost and afraid’, says Luiza in a posthumous letter to Maurílio | celebrities



Luiza attended the wake of her friend, Maurílioreproduction

Rio – Singer Luiza, 29, used Instagram this Sunday to share a posthumous letter to singer Maurílio, her musical duo for nearly seven years. Last week, the countryman died at the age of 28 after being hospitalized for 15 days due to pulmonary thromboembolism. The singer’s body was veiled and buried in his hometown, Empress, in Maranhão.

In the publication, Luiza reported that it was difficult to write about her friend’s death. “Beginning of next month, we’ve completed 7 years as a partner. I’ve been taking my notebook and trying to write something to try to ease this desire to talk to you from my chest. I asked God so much to get you out of there healthy, so that I could hug you , to apologize for the countless times I took my PMS on you, to smell your clean clothes with Invictus. To sit with you and a guitar and sing only the ones we love,” she began.

Afterwards, the singer spoke about the period in which Maurílio stayed in a hospital in Goiânia. “While you were hospitalized, I talked to you mentally, I tried to bribe you by saying that I was going to take you in 4 mouths to eat pelisse. I said I would become a flamenguist. I said I would wrap Zezé to give you as a present. That I would wait for you with a pot of feijoada when you were discharged. I asked that everything was just a boring joke of life,” he continued.

The connection between the friends was also touched by Luiza, who said she felt the artist’s departure. “I believed in your improvement until the end and the day you left, even without wanting to know, I knew… Such was our connection, that I felt you with me, your smell, your presence, I heard your voice, everything was crazy for me and, despite having been and being very difficult, I have understood a lot these last few days. What a shame that the most valuable things in life, we only learn by getting beaten up a lot,” he continued.

Before finishing, Luiza spoke about the future. “I don’t even remember what I was like musically before you, I’m lost, I’m scared, but I swear to you, whatever I do with my life, I’ll take you, your voice, your dreams, your gaze… Everything with me In here You’ll be so proud of me Thank you for being my friend, my brother, one of the loves of my life, I’m your fan I’ll do everything I can to take care of your mom and Luana. We are here together,” he wrote.

“You taught me more in these 15 days than I’ve learned in my 30s. I love you, my love. I love you so much! I’ll give you the news, through our conversations between our hearts. Sorry for anything. See you next time life,” concluded Luiza.