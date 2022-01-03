In 2021, streaming audience ‘killed’ pay TV and left Record and SBT watching ships · TV News

If 2020 was the period of the explosion in streaming consumption due to the beginning of the pandemic and the “stay at home” movement, 2021 brought the consolidation of online platforms in Brazil. Even with fewer TVs turned on from one year to the next, digital content had an increase in audience, to the point of being seen more than Record, SBT and all pay TV channels.

Numbers obtained by TV news indicate that streamings had a 27% growth in the average day call (from 7 am to midnight) on the PNT (National Television Panel), which represents the ibope of the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country, in the comparison between January and November 2020 with the same period last year: the jump went from 5.9 to 7.5 points.

Pay TV fell from 6.6 to 5.3, down 20%. The public drain is also due to the drop in the number of subscribers, who have been canceling the carriers’ packages to subscribe to the streamings they like best. Sporting events, movies, series and news channels are available in streaming.

On open TV, SBT had a drop from 5.2 to 4.4 (down 15%), and Record remained practically stable, with a rise from 5.8 to 5.9 in the national market’s audience.

In this measure, streaming data is flagged as “unreferenced TV/video content” and includes not only services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and the like, but also YouTube and video games or DVDs — that is, everything outside of linear television programming. Use on mobile devices such as cell phones or tablets is not included in the account. Only TV.

Globo has part of this online consumption with platforms like Globoplay, and is the only one with better rates than the sum of all “TV/video content without reference”. The leader scored 14.4 points on the average day from January to November 2021, a little less than double the digital. The difference, which was 9.5 points in 2020, was shortened to an average of 6.9.

Netflix, YouTube and company stand out as an even greater threat to traditional TV in the so-called prime time, from 18:00 to midnight, the track on which Globo and SBT lost audience in the last year.

The consumption of online platforms rose from 7.4 points in January/November 2020 to 9.3 in January/November 2021 in this range. In the same period, Globo dropped from 23.1 to 21.6 points, pay TV dropped from 9.0 to 7.5 points, and SBT went from 6.6 to 5.7. Driven by the success of Genesis, Record was the only channel that grew (from 7.1 to 7.6), but still much less than online.