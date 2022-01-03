In a bikini, Isis Valverde boasts a bosom from various angles on the beach

Actress Isis Valverde recorded moments of fun on the beach and stole the show by showing her good shape there.

The actress Isis Valverde (34) impressed with new bikini clicks on her social network!

This Sunday, 02, the famous shared records enjoying the beach doing yoga in the sand and diving in the sea, and drew attention with her good shape.

Upside down, Isis Valverde flaunted her sculptural curves while exercising amidst nature. “The entire path is a slippery slope. But also, falling doesn’t hurt too much. We get up, we go up, we come back. The course of life wraps everything up; life is like this: it warms and cools, tightens and then loosens, quiet and then restless. What she wants from us is courage. To be able to be happy and happier in the midst of joy and even happier in the midst of sadness.”, she reflected in the caption.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the actress. “Wonderful”, admired the fans of the mother of Rael Valverde Resende (3). “Goddess too much“, praised others.

Also this Saturday, 01, on the first day of the year, Isis Valverde started 2022 training in a bikini with her son, leaving internet users impressed with her disposition.

See photos of Isis Valverde in a bikini on the beach:





Last accessed: 02 Jan 2022 – 20:33:57 (407625).