In a bikini, Lívia Andrade exalts freedom and leaves part in evidence in a natural click

Livia Andrade continues to enjoy the summer and caught the attention when it appeared in another dazzling click. The presenter has taken advantage of her spare time and appeared at ease celebrating her freedom.

Through her Instagram profile, the presenter appeared in a natural photo. Only in a bikini, valuing her defined legs, she appeared with some birds and celebrated the summer.

“Just to bring an intense blue tone and feeling of freedom! You will see your beautiful love you”, wrote Lívia in the caption of the publication.

In comments, the former SBT contractor received a shower of praise. “Wonderful”, commented a follower. “You are spectacularly beautiful!”said another. “You are so Beautiful”, declared a fan.

Lívia Andrade reveals an unusual occurrence

In a recent interview with the GNT program Que História é Essa Porchat, Lívia reported having gone through an unusual situation in a clinic. What happened happened when she had a severe allergy attack.

“I have allergies, rosacea. It’s very complicated, it’s an inflammatory process and you have to live with it. There came a time when I took antibiotics and it didn’t work out and I had to look for an alternative treatment. I was in that end-of-the-year madness, it starts to screw up”, she said.

“As I was in this bunch of recording, I needed to do it in another clinic, it’s a muscle injection, a serum with ozone and [um procedimento no] ear. Okay, it’s an extremely expensive treatment. The first crisis I had was R$ 20 thousand! We pray, light a candle… everything for health”, he said.

Lívia, then, decided to go to another clinic because she had many appointments. At the site, however, he received a warning that he would undergo a procedure he did not know about. “There was a robe hanging from a very fancy hotel. Dress up to make a mess in the ear? OK”, she revealed, who began to smell coffee.

“I said: this coffee smell is delicious (…) and she said: ‘you can stay aside’. Then I looked, it was a very different coffee pot, but you never know. So baby, I’m going to put a liter of coffee inside you by the toba. I didn’t know what to say. I had already paid, it was expensive. I felt almost like a gun to my head”, she handed over.

Lívia Andrade said that she had to stay with the liquid in her body for about 15 minutes. “I embarrassed and thinking: ‘did not pay? now it does. Are you embarrassed? Why didn’t you leave?’ When it was four minutes, there was a contraction. And I: ‘love, stay there’. When it was seven minutes, I thought I was going to give birth there”, said the presenter, who after the procedure left in silence and left.

