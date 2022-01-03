In a message, the pope calls for peace and condemns violence against women

Vatican City – Pope Francis advised the world this Saturday, 1st, to “roll up their sleeves” for peace in their New Year message, in which he asked the faithful to be positive and work to build a better society.







Pope Francis during Vatican speech this Saturday Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

On the 55th World Day of Peace, the pontiff dedicated his speech to encouraging an end to the violence and told the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square to keep the peace in their thoughts.

“Let’s go home thinking about peace, peace, peace. We need peace,” the Pope said after the Angelus prayer. Under a sunny sky, Francis reminded the faithful that peace requires “concrete gestures”, such as forgiving others and promoting justice.

Earlier, during a mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in honor of the Virgin Mary, Francis gave a homily in which he called violence against women an insult to God.

“How much violence exists against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who took humanity from a woman,” he said. Francisco dedicated his homily to women and mothers, and said that they are the ones who “are able to keep the dream and the concrete together, avoiding deviations from aseptic pragmatism and abstraction”. Mothers, he continued, “know how to hold together the threads of life” and therefore are essential in today’s world, as they are “able to weave threads of communion, which stand against the barbed wires of divisions, which are so many.”