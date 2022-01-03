In an anti-science speech, Sérgio Camargo says that he should receive the first dose of Coronavac ‘in case there is no way out’

The president of Fundação Palmares, Sérgio Camargo, used Twitter to spread, once again, false information about the vaccine against Covid-19. This Monday morning (3), he stated that he will receive the first dose of the injection if he “remains without a way out”, due to obligations related to the issuance of a passport.

“I won’t allow them to inject ‘alien DNA’ into my body. If I run out of options due to the infamous passport, I’ll opt for Coronavac. It doesn’t work, but at least it was developed using a traditional and well-known method (inactivated virus vaccine)” , wrote Camargo.

I will not allow them to inject “alien DNA” into my body. If I have no way out, due to the infamous passport, I will opt for Coronavac.

It is worth remembering that an audio that circulates on social networks, in which a man makes several allegations about the Coronavac vaccine, is false. An accompanying caption on the messaging apps says the author of the audio is Roberto Klaus, a virologist at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. This is false news.

The Albert Einstein Hospital informs that this person is not part of its clinical staff. The name is also not found in the register of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM).

In the audio, the man says the vaccine has not been evaluated in people over 59 years old. The audio refers to an experience of an elderly person who received the vaccine, took the test later and was not sure that he was protected.

Butantan’s office, however, states that “the vaccine proved to be safe and effective, with indication for use by the entire adult population, including the elderly”.

“The set of data obtained in phase 3 clinical trials carried out in Brazil with 12,500 volunteers, coordinated by Butantan, confirm that the immune response and safety of the vaccine in the group over 60 years of age are similar to that verified in the group from 18-59 years old, which supports the extension of indication of use of the immunizing agent in the elderly, foreseen in the package insert and approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency)”, says the note.

In addition to being approved by Anvisa, Coronavac joined the list of immunizing agents for emergency use by the World Health Organization, with a recommendation for use for 18 years or more.