In an electrifying classic, Liverpool opens 2-0, but sees Chelsea achieve ‘lightning draw’ in a duel marked by great goals

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2, this Sunday (2), in an electrifying classic for the 21st round of the Premier League. The Reds came to open 2-0, but saw the Blues get a tie in the race in the final minutes of the first half. Equality leaves Manchester City smiling for nothing, even more leader of the competition

Both teams had problems before the derby. On Chelsea’s side, Romelu Lukaku was sidelined after public criticism of the Blues’ style of play and a desire to return to Inter Milan. In Liverpool, a COVID-19 outbreak left Jürgen Klopp, Brazilians Alisson and Roberto Firmino, as well as defender Matip, outside the duel.

Overwhelming start and Liverpool ahead

The classic started at a mile an hour in London. After 10 seconds, Mané hit Azpilicueta with an elbow and received the yellow card, setting the tone for how the duel would be at Stamford Bridge.

With the ball, the two defenders made unbecoming mistakes. Liverpool and Chelsea, with Salah and Pulisic, respectively lost clear chances of goal in the first minutes. However, it was Sadio Mané who didn’t lose it. The Senegalese received a gift from Chalobah, dribbled Mendy and went into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Salah’s great goal and Liverpool dominance

The confrontation had an absurd intensity. Both teams played with high defenses. While Chelsea bet on long throws in the back of the defense, the Reds indicated that the path to the ‘golden’ was the Blues’ passing errors in the midfield region, jabbing at speed with Jota, Salah and Mané.

It was in the skill of the Egyptian that Liverpool made it 2 to 0. The ace received a launch from Arnold’s right, passed as he wanted by Marcos Alonso and played with style when Mendy left. Chelsea felt the Reds’ second goal but returned to the game in the closing minutes of the first half.

Chelsea’s lightning draw

After Alonso’s free kick, Kelleher punched away, but he didn’t have a first-rate firecracker from Kovacic. The ball exploded on the crossbar and went to die in the back of the net. The great goal revived the Stamford Bridge and sent Chelsea back on top of their rivals.

It didn’t take long for the equalizer to come out. In race, the Blues won the ball in midfield, Pulisic was thrown on the back of the defense and, face to face with Kelleher, filled his foot, with force, to make 2 to 2 and blow up Chelsea’s fans once and for all.

The match caught fire again in stoppage time. On the Liverpool side, Salah missed almost in the small area and, on the counterattack, Pulisic only didn’t turn because the ball passed, taking ink away from Liverpool’s goal.

Second half and goalkeeper show

The second half started with the same intensity as the first. Chelsea followed with the high line, pressing the marking in midfield, and Liverpool trying to get out of speed in the touch of the ball.

In a fast downhill on 9 minutes, Salah spotted Mendy early and nearly scored an anthological goal. The goalkeeper managed to recover in time and sent the ball to corner. Soon after, it was Mané’s turn, after a foot and foot attack, to demand a new defense from Mendy.

Chelsea didn’t let it go. Minutes later, in the small area, Kelleher worked a miracle kick from Pulisic, saving the Blues’ comeback.

Chelsea’s final pressure for the comeback

More physically whole and looking for a comeback, Chelsea came to dominate the actions of the derby. Marcos Alonso, in a free-kick, and Rudiger, head, threatened Liverpool’s goal, but failed to score.

The Reds lived from long throws to Mané, easily annihilated by defense coverage. But, even more present in attack, Chelsea failed to come back, and the derby ended up tied in London. Better for Manchester City, leaders, who now have a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Championship situation

Chelsea are in second place, now with 43 points, just one more than Liverpool, in third place.

It went well: Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian was Liverpool’s name in the match. Hell, the striker scored a great goal after leaving Marcos Alonso in the nostalgia and was responsible for the main attacks of the Reds in the match.

It was bad: Rudiger

The German defender was not inspired by the derby. Easily dominated by Salah, Mané and Jota, Rudiger seemed lost and not knowing who to score on the left side, being easy prey for the Reds’ attack.

upcoming games

Chelsea will face Tottenham, in the semifinal of the English League Cup, on January 5th, at 16:45. Liverpool, on the other hand, face Arsenal, the following day, at the same time and for the same competition in the other semi-final.

Factsheet: Chelsea 2 x 2 Liverpool

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah (Jorginho), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Pulisic, Havertz (Hudson-Odoi). Technician: Thomas Tüchel.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner (Keita), Salah, Mané (Jones), Diogo Jota (Chamberlein). Technician: Pepijn Lijnders.