In anticipation for Nikão, colorados invade midfielder’s social networks: “Vem pro Inter” | football

Nikão published a photo with his family at the turn of the year wishing everyone a happy 2022. Some fans of Hurricane thanked the idol for everything he achieved for the club, but it was the Colorados who showed up in force to extol the new reinforcement.

Dozens of messages contained just one sentence: “Come pro Inter”. Others wished the player good luck in the new challenge.

Internacional fan Gabriel Albuquerque wrote: “the best news of the end of the year is your arrival”.

Internacional has not yet officially communicated, but Blog da Nadja anticipated the negotiation on the 30th. The club and the player’s staff discuss bureaucratic issues.

Nikão has already given the green light for the proposal of the team from Rio Grande do Sul and is awaiting the officialization of the agreement to publish a video saying goodbye to the Athletico fans. The midfielder hired a production company to produce the material.