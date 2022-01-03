In negotiations, Jorge Jesus indicates whether he will accept Atlético-MG’s offer

Credit: Disclosure – Benfica

Atletico-MG’s priority target to take over the team in 2022, Jorge Jesus is in negotiations with Galo. However, despite having opened conversations, the Portuguese has great chances of rejecting the invitation. According to the newspaper “Record“, the coach walked away from the club, indicating that his answer will be “no” in the next negotiations. Thus, in Brazil, there would only be two job choices: Flamengo or national team.

“Jorge Jesus moved away from Atlético-MG’s route, having even hinted to the man that this will be his decision (…) He will now fulfill what he promised a few months ago: in Brazil he will only consider working for Flamengo or for the national team”, stated the diary.

Because of this, Atlético-MG would already be analyzing another Portuguese coach. Recently quoted to sign with Flamengo, Carlos Carvalhal, currently at Braga, can also start the negotiation process. However, as he has a fine of 10 million euros (R$ 63.37 million at the current price), the obstacle would have to be resolved for a possible hiring.

Even in the face of high expectations, Galo asked the fans to calm down. Thus, the search for a new commander is being done with caution, considering that the chosen name needs to be a clear shot from the board.

“For the position of coach, we want a name that shares these guidelines and that, necessarily,

understand the greatness of our shirt. We know that you, the fan, are looking forward to news. And they will arrive: but in their own time and way”, informed the team.

