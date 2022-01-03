In panties and a top, Paolla Oliveira exudes extraordinary beauty: ”Queen”

Actress Paolla Oliveira started the year enjoying a sunny day with stylish white bathing suit and caught attention with her stunning curves

The actress Paolla Oliveira (39) started the year stopping everything on his social network!

This Sunday, 02, the blonde shared some clicks, enjoying the sunny day with a lot of tranquility and called attention to her appearance with a stylish white bathing look.

With a crochet top and bikini panties, Paolla Oliveira appeared radiant, lavishing her dazzling curves. “And let’s see what 2022 has in store”, she said.

It didn’t take long for the girlfriend of Diogo Nogueira (40) receive a shower of glowing comments. “Queen”, admired the fans. “Wonderful”, exclaimed others.

At the turn of the year, Paolla Oliveira enchanted by sharing photos of her New Year’s Eve with her beloved.

See the photo of Paolla Oliveira in a bikini:

