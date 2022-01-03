In the fight for Haaland, president of Barça warns: “Everyone should prepare, we’re back” | spanish football

Despite Barcelona’s financial crisis, president Joan Laporta has sent a warning to the football world, warning that the Catalan club is coming in force this winter window in search of rebuilding. Optimistic, the manager refuses to rule out the hiring of Haaland, the young star of Borussia Dortmund.

Everyone should prepare. We’re back. Everything is possible. We are in the market and waiting for everything. — Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​when asked about Haaland

The top hat shows signs that he’s not even kidding. This Monday, he made official the arrival of Ferrán Torres, who belonged to Manchester City, and hinted that other names are to come. According to local media, the 21-year-old attacker cost around 45 million euros (BRL 290 million).

— Ferran is proof: if a high-quality player has shown a willingness to come to Barça, a resurgence is a reality. Barça is a reference in the market and each player considers us a model. We have a squad under reconstruction and soon we will see the resurrection of the team – evaluated.

“Today we have Ferran, who is a Valencian, and we are proud that Catalans and Valencians are first cousins. We are working to reinforce the positions that the technical team asked of us. Other signings that we are thinking about for this market, we will let you know.

However, for Torres to be enrolled, the Catalan club will need to reduce their payroll because of financial fair play, as happened with Brazilian Daniel Alves.

Given the good relationship with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, Barça may be a little ahead in this fight. Last December, he said that the club was still among the biggest in the world and that the Norwegian “could wait”.

Considered as the main priority of the director, the clause to buy the youngster is 75 million euros, but Laporta clings to this proximity to Raiola in order to reach good values ​​and then close the deal.

Haaland is a goal-making machine: he has scored 76 times in 79 games in Dortmund’s shirt. He became the fastest player to complete 50 Bundesliga goals reaching the mark in his 50th appearance, and the youngest to do so at just 21 years old.