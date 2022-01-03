In VanVleet Game, Raptors Beat Knicks Easily | nba

Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks opened the NBA round this Sunday, January 2nd. And in the Canadian team’s first game in 2022, the result was exactly the same as the last match in 2021. Raptors win over the Knicks 120-105.

Highlight of the game was Fred VanVleet, responsible for converting 7 3-point balls. At the end of the game, the goal scorer totaled 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

As a result, the Toronto franchise now ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference, with 6 wins and 4 losses in the last 10 clashes. Two positions down are the Knicks, with 5 wins and 5 losses.

1 of 1 Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks — Photo: Getty Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks — Photo: Getty

It is worth noting that the duel had empty stands, respecting the new restrictions of the coronavirus in the province of Ontario. Only the players’ family and friends were able to access the arena – a rule that will be maintained for at least the next three weeks.

As for Covid-19, it’s important to remember that the Raptors had ten players in the health and safety protocol a week ago. And only last Friday have regular players returned to the team, with the exception of Scottie Barnes with knee tendonitis.

The Toronto Raptors did not find it difficult to dominate the Knicks. Since the first basket of the game fell from VanVleet’s hands, the Canadian team has been technically and tactically superior. Consequently, the numbers also collaborated.

In the first quarter, the Raptors managed to open an 11-point lead when the scoreboard marked 17-6. The Knicks, however, sketched a reaction during the final minutes and even reduced this disadvantage to 3 points: 30-27.

In the second quarter the Raptors fired again, this time opening 15 behind with just over two minutes to go – 53 to 38. Again, the New Yorkers increased the pressure in the final stretch, but this time they went to the locker room with 11 on the bill: 56 to 45.

During the first half, the pair Fred VanVleet (16) and Anunoby (14) was highlighted with 30 points scored, while the highest scorer of the Knicks was Alec Burks with 11 points.

On the way back from the locker rooms, the Knicks again suffered in front of a fairly compact Raptors. Toronto’s offensive system continued to choke the New York defense. In the third quarter, the Raptors’ lead reached 24 points. During the last 12 minutes, all that was needed was to manage what had been built throughout the game. Victory by 120 to 105.

Q1 – Raptors 30 x 27 Knicks

2ndQ – Raptors 56 x 45 Knicks

3Q – Raptors 96 x 74 Knicks

Q4 – Raptors 120 x 105 Knicks