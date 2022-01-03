Inflation and meager growth will haunt Latin America in 2022 | World

The countries of Latin America they are among the most lagging behind in the post-covid-19 pandemic economic recovery, and the outlook for 2022 is challenging. Analysts see the consolidation of a scenario of stagflation, low growth and high inflation, with a consequent increase in poverty and hunger — two factors that will keep social dissatisfaction high.

“Latin America was already the most unequal region in the world and the social situation worsened in 2020 and 2021”, he explains Alberto Ramos, Economist and Director of Macroeconomics at Goldman Sachs for Latin America. “Now, old enemies like low growth and high inflation are making a comeback, with slow socio-economic progress increasing the risk of disruptive social and political scars.”

Considering the seven largest economies in the region — Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador — Ramos forecasts an average growth of 6.6% in 2021 (with the region recovering from the loss caused by the pandemic in 2020) and 2% in 2022. Inflation should stay at 8.3%, decreasing moderately to 4.5 % in 2022, until reaching 3.4% in 2023 (these estimates exclude Argentina, with inflation of more than 50% a year, and Ecuador, which has a dollarized economy).

Uncertainties related to the resumption of post-covid global growth, expectations of high energy prices and political tensions contribute to the scenario of economic stagnation.

“We believe that more modest growth in China’s industrial sector will affect countries that export commodities, especially minerals,” says William Jackson, economist at the consultancy Capital Economics. “At the same time, bottlenecks in the global supply chain are expected to persist longer, fueling inflation — and the resulting rise in interest rates, which slows growth in emerging countries.”

Faced with the difficult scenario, extreme poverty will continue to grow in Latin America and the Caribbean — a trend that has been going on since 2015 and that has gained strength with the increase in urban unemployment and underemployment amidst the pandemic — and will not be reversed in the short term, according to the Program World Food (WFP) of the UN. “The number of 59.7 million hungry people and 267 million food insecure in the region is the highest in 20 years,” said Raphael Leão, WFP Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean.

A UN report released at the end of November shows that, in South America alone, between 2014 and 2020, the number of people who went at least a day without eating for economic reasons increased by almost 100 million.

Amid social tension with deteriorating living conditions, Brazil (in October) and Colombia (in May) will face presidential elections, while Chile will have a new left-wing government and the completion of the constitutional revision process — which should be taken to a plebiscite in the second semester. Electoral processes could delay reforms and lead governments to spend more, exacerbating the fiscal imbalance already worsened by increased spending during the covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe that governments in the region will have difficulty withdrawing fiscal stimulus [da pandemia]”, says Marcos Casarin, analyst at Oxford Economics consultancy for Latin America. “In Chile, for example, there could be major fiscal difficulties in 2022 that could jeopardize the recovery or popularity of its new president. [o socialista Gabriel Boric] – or both.”

Argentina is expected to remain in 2022 with inflation in the 50% range, driven by the fiscal deficit, exchange controls and public tariffs that are increasingly ineffective and unsustainable. The difference of more than 100% between the official dollar and the parallel should lead to a devaluation of the peso in the first half of the year. Economic imbalances are expected to slow growth to 2.9% in 2022.

Demand for oil and gas, as an effect of a possible acceleration of the global recovery, could favor Bolivia and Ecuador — although in the second the government faces opposition from local communities to new exploration projects.

At the same time, experts fear the flirtation of some governments in the region with anti-market measures, such as the risk of gas nationalization in Peru, Mexico’s decision to reduce its oil exports from 2022, Argentina’s resistance to the IMF’s demands for renegotiate its debt and the threat of nationalizations by an eventual government of leftist Gustavo Petro, who leads electoral polls in Colombia.