Inflation slows down in 2022, but remains above the BC target – 03/01/2022

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), official inflation indicator, should close 2022 between 5% and 6%, less than half of the almost 11% reached in 2021, economists say. Even so, it will be above the central bank’s target, which is 3.5% in 2022.

Higher interest rates and the sluggish economy will help to reduce the pace of inflation. But as this downward trajectory will only be stronger as of the second half of the year, and the dollar will remain above R$ 5.50, the IPCA should exceed the target.

Experts point out that the expected reduction in inflation for next year does not mean that there will be a general fall in the prices of products and services in the economy, but that the intensity and frequency of adjustments will be smaller.

Inflation is still high, but with indications of less pressure, such as the retraction in wholesale prices. In 2022, the increase in interest rates by the Central Bank and the impact of this movement on the economy should bring the IPCA to around 6%.

André Roncaglia, economist and professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo)

IPCA accumulated in 12 months (Source IBGE)

Nov.2021 : 10.74%

: 10.74% Oct.2021 : 10.67%

: 10.67% sep.2021 : 10.25%

: 10.25% Aug.2021 : 9.68%

: 9.68% jul.2021 : 8.99%

: 8.99% Jun.2021 : 8.35%

: 8.35% May 2021 : 8.06%

: 8.06% apr.2021 : 6.76%

: 6.76% mar.2021 : 6.10%

: 6.10% Feb.2021 : 5.20%

: 5.20% Jan.2021 : 4.56%

: 4.56% Dec.2020 : 4.52%

: 4.52% Dec.2019 : 4.31

: 4.31 Dec.2018 : 3.75%

: 3.75% Dec.2017 : 2.95%

: 2.95% Dec.2016 : 6.29%

: 6.29% Dec.2015: 10.67%

What can slow down inflation

There are economists who outline a scenario of lower inflation in 2022. They say that factors that pressured prices in 2021 should not be repeated. At least they will not happen with the same intensity.

math question: As readjustments in 2022 will be smaller compared to prices in 2021, inflation should be lower, economists say. This would be true for fuel and food, for example.

High interest and weak economy: To fight inflation, the Central Bank accelerated the process of raising the basic interest rate, which closed 2021 at 9.25%. The market is already projecting the Selic at 11.75% in the first quarter of 2022.

Higher interest rates harm consumption because they make installment plans and loans more expensive. In addition, the higher Selic increases the gain from investments in fixed income, which encourages families and companies to invest in the financial market instead of spending.

According to market projections, the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will grow by just 0.5% in 2022, well below the almost 5% expansion expected in 2021.

High interest rates slow down the economy and, with fewer people buying, there is less room for companies to pass on price adjustments.

Felipe Sichel, chief strategist at Modalmais digital bank

more stable dollar: The dollar will continue to appreciate, above R$ 5.50, according to economists’ projections. But the rise in Selic should attract dollars from foreign investors interested in earning in Brazil with earnings greater than those earned in the United States, for example.

This movement should help contain new peaks in the appreciation of the US currency, a factor that has been the main fuel of inflation in Brazil.

A lot of supply shocks are already being absorbed along the production chain, so inflation could be between 5.5% and 6% next year.

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, professor and director of the Faculty of Economics at PUC-SP and president of Cofecon (Federal Council of Economics)

Production standardization: Another factor that fueled the rise in prices, especially for industrialized products, was the lack of raw materials in different sectors, such as vehicles and household appliances. This happened because of the pandemic, which interrupted the supply of these items and the delivery logistics.

According to economists in the industrial sector, the functioning of the supply chain is being normalized, which should help to hold down adjustments.

Our surveys indicate the expectation that by mid-2022 the supply chain will be fully normalized. This is one of the factors that lead us to project an inflation rate of 5% for the year.

Mário Sérgio Carraro Telles, executive manager of economics at CNI (National Confederation of Industry)

In fact, the inflation index that accompanies wholesale and industrial prices, the IGP-M, remains high, with 17.89% accumulated in the 12 months up to November, but has been falling since July, when it hit 37.06%.

What can fuel inflation

The CNI economist has one of the lowest projections for inflation in 2022 and admits that his scenario considers optimistic bets for some factors that could hinder the deceleration in prices.

Petroleum: Among these factors, Telles bets on stability in oil prices. This means that, if the price of a barrel of oil rises and leads Petrobras to readjust the prices of gasoline and diesel upwards, inflation in Brazil should be more persistent.

Dollar: If the US currency returns to record peaks that approach the price of R$ 6.00, the impact of this appreciation on wholesale prices could rekindle the wholesale readjustment cycle, which could contaminate consumer price indices.