Instagram’s chronological feed will be back

After a long period without being used, the feed in chronological order Instagram looks like it will return soon. Confirmation was made by the platform’s CEO, Adam Mosseri. In fact, no specific date has been disclosed for Instagram to use its feed again.

The platform was developed in 2010 and adopted the engagement feed as of 2016, when it became controlled by Facebook (currently Meta). Thus, the algorithm started to indicate the feed according to the user’s interest and engagement. The same system is used, for example, by Twitter.

The change is in the midst of a controversial discussion, especially in the United States, in which experts claim that it is harmful to the mental health of users. Among the problems reported is the low self-esteem of young people and adolescents, which was caused by the frequent use of social networks.

The expectation is that the chronological feed will return as early as 2022, preventing posts from being controlled by the algorithm. Although the specific date has not been disclosed, the platform’s CEO said that he is studying the possibility for the first quarter of next year.

In 2020, an update was discovered on Instagram that was called “recent posts”, but so far it has not been released or released.