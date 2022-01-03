installments will have a new value from this year

One of the rights guaranteed by law to the worker, dismissed without just cause, is the unemployment insurance. It allows the payment of three to five installments of a minimum wage. In 2022, the benefit amount will be higher due to the readjustment in the minimum wage, which already has an estimated increase of 10.04%, resulting in the floor of R$ 1,212.

The readjustment serves as a parameter for payments of INSS benefits and for unemployment insurance itself. Over 2021, with constant inflationary peaks, four projections were made, the first of which was estimated to increase by 6.9%. Then, it was raised to 8.4% and 9.1% until reaching the current level. As unemployment insurance follows the basis of the minimum wage, the amount paid to those who are dismissed without just cause in 2022 will therefore be higher.

It is noteworthy that the number of installments of unemployment insurance depends on the period of time worked with a formal contract. Likewise, as already mentioned, the value of the installment cannot be less than a minimum wage.

The increase does not represent real gains

According to projections, this increase does not mean a real gain for the worker, given that it only corrects inflation. The worker’s purchasing power, therefore, will not be increased. In this perspective, the unemployment insurance ceiling should pass the amount of R$ 2,100.

For 2022, R$ 41.7 billion is foreseen in the budget, with an expectation that around 8.2 million people will use unemployment insurance.

Who is entitled to unemployment insurance

The law provides for unemployment insurance for people who were in a formal job, that is, within the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), and who are dismissed without just cause.

The other rules include having worked for between six and twelve months, not having another source of income to support the family and not receiving any other continuous social security benefit, such as: accident assistance, supplementary assistance or permanence allowance.