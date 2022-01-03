‘Inter and Chelsea are better without him’

After Lukaku’s controversial interview, Paolo di Canio criticized the Belgian and said Chelsea and Inter are better off without him.

Lukaku’s situation in the Chelsea keeps giving talk. This Sunday (2), the former striker and currently host of Sky Sport Italy’s Paolo di Canio was quick to criticize the Belgian striker.

According to Di Canio, Lukaku’s recent interview shows weakness and arrogance, in addition to claiming that Chelsea and Inter Milan they are better off without it.

“This interview shows the weakness of an athlete who gives up after six months, perhaps because he arrived there with the arrogance of someone who doesn’t know what his true level is,” he said.

“He won the scudetto in Italy as a co-star with his other teammates, but he’s not Lionel Messi. Inter would have won even without him if they had Duvan Zapata or someone like that up front. He is a functional player who fulfilled his duty on that team”, he added.

“Then it went to the champions of Europe, in the Premier League, against teams like Manchester City and Liverpool, where he is just one among many big names. If you get to Chelsea and think you’re going to be number one, you’re going to have a rude awakening. Chelsea played much better without Lukaku. He is a fragile player, so he seems to have character, but when he talks like that, the truth is that he is very fragile”, concluded.

Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea looks increasingly uncertain after the Belgian barred for this Sunday’s derby (2) against Liverpool, by the Premier League.