Inter probe David, and Fortaleza gives a message about interest in the player: ‘you will have to pay very well’ – Play

Ball market remains busy and the search for Serie A teams for strikers is even more fierce. Thinking about strengthening the sector, Internacional sought information from the stronghold over striker David, however, without formulating an official proposal.

One of the main players in Tricolor’s attack with 13 goals scored and 6 assists in 56 matches played, David has a contract with Leão until the end of 2023. He was the most expensive contract in the club’s history, purchased for BRL 5 million.

Pici’s Tricolor has no intention of selling the player, who has a fine for the national market estimated at R$30 million. To ge.globo, president Marcelo Paz said that whoever intends to take David will have to pay a considerable amount. “You will have to pay very well,” he said.

Liberators as trump card

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda renewed with Fortaleza

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

David is one of the main names in the coach’s team attack Juan Pablo Vojvoda. The participation of Tricolor do Pici in the group stage of the Libertadores is another important asset for athletes who also have no intention of leaving the team.

Internacional will have the Sudamericana as the only international competition in 2022. The club from Rio Grande do Sul is trying to reformulate it, with the arrival of new coach Alexander Medina.