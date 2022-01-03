International | Check the dates, times and broadcasts of Internacional’s games in the 2022 Copinha

In the first phase, Inter will face Portuguesa, São Raimundo and the hosts, União Mogi. Colorado is in group 25 of the competition and is looking for its sixth Copinha title; premiere will be this Tuesday, January 4th

In the 2022 edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, Internacional will be in Group 25, alongside União Mogi, Portuguesa and São Raimundo. The bracket is based in Mogi das Cruzes (eastern region of Greater São Paulo) and all duels will be played at the Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Stadium. The Colorado matches will be broadcast by Sportv. The team from Rio Grande do Sul, current champion, is looking for its sixth title in the biggest youth competition in the country.

The debut of the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the competition will be on January 4, against São Raimundo, at 19:30. Afterwards, the Inter boys will face the Portuguesa de Desportos, three days later, also at 19:30. The Colorado team will end its campaign in the first phase against União Mogi, on January 10th, at 17:15. The FPF also confirmed that the three clashes will be broadcast live on the Sportv channel.

In the last Copinha, which was played in 2020, Inter were champions, when on penalties, by 3-1 (after a 1-1 draw in normal time), they defeated the arch-rivals at Pacaembu and won the fifth cup in the competition. . In 2021, the tournament was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Beira-Rio team aims to win its sixth trophy in the São Paulo Cup. Before triumphing in the last edition, the team was also crowned champion in 1974, 1978, 1980, 1998, having already advanced 6 times to the decision – it was the vice-championship in 1972.

See Inter’s table in the first phase of the São Paulo Football Jr Cup:

4/1 – International x São Raimundo-AM – 7:30 pm – Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Stadium / Mogi das Cruzes

7/1 – International x Portuguese – 19:30 – Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Stadium / Mogi das Cruzes

10/1 – União Mogi x Internacional – 5:15 pm – Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Stadium / Mogi das Cruzes