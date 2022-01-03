Internet users question Angelica’s presence in ‘Best of the Year’ | Television



Angelica at the 2021 Best of the Year Awards, by TV Globo – Reproduction

Published 03/01/2022 07:22

Rio – The presence of the presenter Angélica in the “Melhores do Ano 2021” award, on TV Globo, caused surprise among some viewers and internet users. Despite being the wife of Luciano Huck, host of the attraction, Angelica is no longer part of the network’s cast and was not nominated for any award. She sat at a table with actress Regina Casé, nominated for her role in “Amor de Mãe”, and even interacted with her husband at certain times, commenting on the awards distributed.

“Angelica in the audience I thought was so ‘I came because I’m first lady of the award'”, commented one person on Twitter. “I love Angelica, but she’s sitting in the middle of the audience, showing up more than everyone else, without even being nominated, it’s very strange,” said another viewer. “Angelica in the audience… What did she do last year?” said a third person.

Recently, Angélica premiered the program “Astral Journey”, on the HBO Max streaming platform, and she even said she felt “relieved” for being out of Globo after 24 years at the channel.