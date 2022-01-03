Interview: ‘Rethinking the masculine should be a priority’, says writer João Silvério Trevisan

SAO PAULO — Historical militant of the LGBTQIA+ movement re-releases “Six bullets in a single hole”, a seminal 1998 book on the male crisis, a topic that he considers even more urgent to be discussed after Bolsonaro’s conservative rise in Brazil.

What has changed in these two decades to motivate the expansion and re-release of “Six bullets in one hole”?

Heteronormativity is more cornered and the patriarchal structure is feeling more fragile. In these twenty-three years, we have witnessed a much more powerful and articulate reaction to the toxic male. We are nowhere near in a comfortable situation, even on account of those in power in important countries like Brazil, but everyday life is no longer so comfortable for the hegemonic male.

Did rewriting the book make you rethink your relationship with the male?

Yes. At 77 years of age, I know I have no problem with the male, although, or perhaps for that very reason, my place in it is not comfortable. I have my pains. Since I was little I had to face the side not enshrined in heterosexual normativity. I was thrown into a river without knowing how to swim by relatives when I was 9 years old to “learn how to be a man”. I’m a man, but not in their way. Rethinking the masculine should be a priority issue for all of us, as it affects society as a whole. I haven’t written a manual on how to resolve men’s wounds, I have no such intention, but, for example, analyzing Bolsonaro from this perspective is crucial. And who’s talking about it, man? Nobody.

Does the approval this week of the celebration of the Straight Pride Day by the council of Cuiabá illustrate your point well?

Yes. These councilors want to celebrate the fear of failure, of losing what they see as “rightful space”. On the one hand, it’s tremendous nonsense. On the other hand, it’s admirable.

As well?

Admirable because these hegemonic groups are publicly expressing their discomfort, the worsening of the crisis, which I detected in the research for the new edition of the book. In India, for example, rape culture has taken on even more frightening proportions, with the sharp rise in cases of sexual violence against women and children documented by the local press. And, in Brazil, new actors entered the scene that aggravated the toxic male epidemic.

What actors are these?

Denialism is one of them. For the negationist male, reality is he who creates, he only sees what he wants. In the 1990s reactionary forces were not as organized as they are today. Neo-Pentecostals are installed in Congress. And, as a result of this bench, the Pocketnarism.

Was the 2018 election a watershed for toxic masculinity to be even more exposed?

Yes, she settled in Planalto. I wrote a new chapter in the book, “The rematch of the male phallocrat”, dedicated to the topic. Whoever governs Brazil today is an unbalanced male and completely unadapted to his time and his own country. And many of his followers fall into the same vibration of reality denial, unable to cope with the Freudian idea of ​​castration panic. And as Bolsonaro gives representation to all the themes that can be placed in the toxic male box, imagine the level of madness, even paranoia, that these people experience. They are desperate with the fixed, irrational idea that their phallus is threatened more than ever.

On the other hand, on the left, there are leaders defending the strategic withdrawal of identity agendas from the national debate in an election year, as they would divert attention from themes they consider more concrete, such as public safety and education…

It makes me mad! When homosexual marriage was discussed during PT governments, there were those who were against it because “we would overload the INSS”. The toxic male is not only present on the right. It is an outrage to defend this strategy in democratic times. What is being said is that rights are for some. We, the others, let us wait. Didn’t you understand that we won’t go in line any longer? It is these supposedly progressive people who helped to generate pocketbookism, who are cultivating the same land. Do you know what this reminds me of? What we experienced at the end of the dictatorship, when part of the left saw us as a nuisance. The reasoning is the same, although at that time the violence was greater. I will never forget the feminists getting beaten up by MR-8 militants. They accused women, blacks and gays of dividing the proletarian struggle.

In the book you emphasize that it is impossible to reinvent the masculine without the protagonism of women…

Feminism is increasingly crucial for us men. Let it be very clear: there would be no LGBT movement without the feminist project. And from 1998 until now, the LGBT agenda has been turned inside out by the revolutionary trans movement. Fortunately! We need to retire patriarchy, including in politics, in all ideological nuances, by Angela Merkel (former German prime minister) Jacinda Arden (New Zealand leader). And I do not accept the suggestion that the Dilma government made this need more complex to be met in Brazil. Not even. There is an anti-hegemonic crowd determined to offer new meanings to the masculine and to reinvent and assert multiple identities.