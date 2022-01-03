iPhone 14: What to Expect from Apple Cell Phones in 2022?

THE iPhone 13 it has barely debuted on the market and its successor is already the protagonist of a respectable series of rumors. With the competition between the top of the line increasingly fierce, it is possible that Apple is planning significant changes in the look and components of the upcoming iPhone 14 — which should only debut in September 2022, if it follows the release pattern of its predecessors.

To alleviate the public's expectations, the main rumors about the new Apple cell phone, corroborated by well-known informants and technology industry analysts are:

No more carvings, but not so much

Rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro should abandon the infamous notch on its screen. (Source: Front Page Tech / Reproduction)Source: Front Page Tech

According to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a 75.9% hit rate in his predictions on the site Apple Track, part of the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to abandon the infamous notch on the front screen, a key feature in the line’s latest designs. The change should only come for the Pro and Pro Max models, which usually have more robust technical specifications, while the “base” versions should receive a slightly smaller “cut”.

Furthermore, the information is supported by the South Korean website The Elec, which also suggests the support of the Samsung Display in the development of the contract. In this context, it is noteworthy that the notch is not just an aesthetic accessory on cell phones, being responsible for housing an important set of sensors and components, including FaceID itself.

Biometrics under the screen?

While the alleged decision suggests that Apple may be migrating, for example, TouchID under the screen as an alternative to FaceID, Kuo points out that the company should postpone the feature’s debut until 2023 due to development issues.

improved cameras

iPhone 14 must adopt a set of cameras without bump. (Source: Front Page Tech / Reproduction)Source: Front Page Tech

In addition to abandoning the unobtrusive embossing on the rear array of cameras, the entire iPhone 14 lineup can be given a generous improvement when it comes to photography. Still according to Kuo’s prediction, the models should have their main sensor’s resolution increased to 48 MP — a significant change considering the 12 MP found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Zoom in, more details

The new line should also receive a technological improvement in the lenses of its cameras, in a “foldable” format, which would allow for a greater possibility of optical approximation. The supposed novelty, if implemented, would shorten the distance in this regard between future models and alternatives in the Android operating system, which already have capacities of up to 10X — while the iPhone 13 Pro, for example, is limited to 6X.

Apple came to receive the rights to a patent referring to the technology of a set of periscopic lenses this year, however, rumors indicate that the novelty should only debut in cell phones in 2023.

nostalgic look

The iPhone 14 Pro’s supposed look, very similar to the iPhone 4/4S. (Source: Front Page Tech / Reproduction)Source: Front Page Tech

To accommodate the supposed improvements to the cameras, Apple may have adopted a thicker look and much more nostalgic for most of its fans, according to information obtained by the site Front Page Tech. The source suggests that the company will recall aesthetic elements previously used in the acclaimed iPhone 4/4S, considered by many users a milestone in cellphone design.

Among the “honored” highlights are the circular volume control knobs, rounded corners and body trim in a metal “rim” — now in a purported titanium alloy for added durability. Promoted by the increased thickness of the model, the extra space would also allow for other improvements, such as increasing the battery and adopting new cooling solutions, for example.

Goodbye, “mini” format

Apple is expected to close “mini” line in 2022 due to poor sales performance. (Source: Front Page Tech / Reproduction)Source: Front Page Tech

Pointed out by both analyst Kuo and informant Jon Prosser, an alleged decision by Apple may upset a significant portion of users. According to the sources, the company would be retiring the “mini” format in 2022, due to the number of sales below expectations.

However, rumors also indicate that Apple is yet to launch a quartet of devices in 2022, with two alternatives being “incoming”. The pair of devices would have 6.1″ screens and two other “high performance” with 6.7″ screens — possibly called the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Thus, it’s possible that Apple’s most “affordable” cell phone role will go to the supposed iPhone SE 3, not yet confirmed.

And of course higher performance

New A16 processor must be based on 3nm process. (Source: Decentral Platform / Reproduction)Source: Decentral Platform

Influenced by production issues, Apple’s alleged new processor, “A16“, should reach the market based on 4 nm lithography. Considering the advances for the 3 nm process, suggested by the TSMC, it is possible to expect comparable improvements in energy expenditure of close to 30% and up to 15% in terms of performance gross.

So what do you expect in the 2022 iPhones? Leave your opinion in the comments!