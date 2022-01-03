Israel approves Merck drugmaker’s anti-Covid pill

ISRAEL — Israel’s Ministry of Health announced Sunday that it has approved Merck drugmaker’s anti-COVID pill, less than two weeks after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for protecting and promoting public health in the US, approved the use of the drug.

Video:A group of 21 people spend New Year’s Eve trapped in a tram at almost 3000 meters in the US

The ministry said it had closed an agreement with Merck to purchase the molnupiravir, which is sold under the name Lagevrio, with the first shipment expected to arrive in the next few days. It was not specified how many pills the country had agreed to buy.

The price is estimated at around US$ 700.00 (BRL 3,900) per patient treatment, according to a published report, which would make it more expensive than a similar drug offered by Pfizer, also purchased by Israel , the Paxlovid.

The drug works by incorporating itself into the virus genome, causing mutations that prevent replication, which keeps the viral load at lower levels in the body, reducing the severity of the disease.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz warned this weekend that “medicines are not a substitute for vaccines” and called for the uninoculated population to be immunized.

However, while both treatments were well tolerated in clinical trials, more potential concerns were raised about Merck’s pill. The FDA has not authorized Merck’s pill for children under 18 because it can affect bone and cartilage growth. It is also not recommended for use in pregnant women, due to the potential for fetal harm, which has been identified in animal tests, but doctors can still decide whether the benefits outweigh the risks in individual cases.

New Year: France has 874 cars burned at the turn of the New Year

Independent experts convened by the FDA narrowly voted to authorize molnupirvir in early December. Several who voted “no” highlighted these potential risks.

In an authorization letter, the FDA emphasized that the drug should be taken only when other options were not available or not appropriate.

Pfizer treatment can cause adverse reactions if mixed with other specific medications, and is not recommended for people with severe kidney or liver failure.

Initial data on the efficacy of molnupirvir were more encouraging, suggesting a 50% reduction in severe Covid cases, but this number was later reduced to 30% after the final analysis included more cases.

Eight molnupirvir capsules are taken orally for five days, for a total of 40 capsules. The drug has already been authorized in Great Britain and Denmark.

Until now, the main treatments for Covid have been synthetic antibodies or Gilead antiviral remdesivir, which are given by infusion.

The United States paid $5.3 billion (BRL 29.53 billion) for 10 million cycles of Pfizer’s new treatment, as well as $2.2 billion (BRL 12.26 billion) for its rival’s treatment. Merck, whose pill appears to be less effective.

Video: UAE breaks five Guinness records with fireworks at New Year; watch

The European Union drug regulator also allowed member states to use Pfizer’s Covid drugs before formal approval as an emergency measure.

In addition, on December 31, Israel began administering the fourth dose in immunosuppressed patients and announced a campaign with this second booster dose among elderly people in homes, geriatric hospitals and sheltered homes, after detecting an increase in infections in these centers.

Pandemic: Belgian research base in Antarctica faces Covid-19 outbreak

Today the country has nearly 6 million residents out of a population of more than 9 million vaccinated with the two doses and 4.2 million inoculated with the third.

In Brazil

Here in Brazil, the American pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) asked the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in November to authorize the emergency use of its antiviral drug against Covid-19, molnupiravir. Anvisa is the 5th regulatory agency worldwide to receive the dossier and the request for emergency use of molnupiravir.