Israel begins administering fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine to elderly people – News

Israel began, this Monday (3), to administer the fourth dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine in people aged 60 years and over, amid an increase in cases caused by the Ômicron variant.

This Sunday evening, the country’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, announced that all Israelis over the age of 60 and medical personnel will be able to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they have been immunized with one. third dose more than four months ago.

The government is betting on this fourth dose to try to ease the effects of the new wave of Covid-19 on the most vulnerable people.

“The Ômicron wave is here and we have to protect ourselves,” said Bennett.

In the case of immunosuppressed, the fourth dose was approved by the government last Thursday (30), after the booster campaign started last summer.

In addition, Israel received, also on Thursday, the first delivery of anti-coronavirus pills from Pfizer.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 6,562 cases, 50% more than the day before, according to a balance sheet by the Ministry of Health. Of this total, only 110 are serious cases.