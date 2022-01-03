Israel records first case of ‘flurone’, double infection by Covid and influenza

Israel recorded the first case of “flurone” (“flu” from influenza + “rona” of coroevirus), a dual influenza and Covid-19 infection.

According to the newspaper O Globo, local reports said that the patient affected by the rare mixture of diseases is a pregnant young woman. She is admitted to a hospital with mild symptoms.

“She went diagnosed with flu and coronavirus as soon as he arrived,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynecology department at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva City.

Israeli health officials are studying the case of “flurone” to understand whether this combination of diseases causes more seriousness for the patient.

Doctors believe there may be more dual infections of the type in the country, despite this being the first officially documented.

“Both tests were positive, even after we checked again. The disease is the same. They are viral and make breathing difficult, as both attack the upper respiratory tract,” explained Professor Arnon Vizhnitser to the local newspaper Hamodia: saying that the woman should be discharged on Thursday (6).

The doctor still claims that cases of pregnant women with flu have been frequent at the hospital.

Israel, which is experiencing a new outbreak of Covid, with more than 5,000 cases registered on Friday (1), will begin to immunize immunosuppressed people with the fourth dose of the vaccine.

