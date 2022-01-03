Israel to give fourth dose of Covid vaccine to seniors and health professionals | World

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, announced this Sunday (2) that the country will offer a fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 60 and health professionals. Thus, Israel has become the first country to more comprehensively apply the second booster against the disease, as it prepares for a wave of infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“The omicron wave is here,” Bennett said in an interview with Israeli television.

Heart and lung transplant patients from a Tel Aviv hospital were the first to receive the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Immunodepressed, residents and nursing home workers should also receive the doses.

One Israeli Ministry of Health expert panel had recommended last week that the country to offer a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s immunizer for medical workers and people over 60 or with compromised immune systems.

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate the mass population, still in December of last year, and one of the pioneers in the application of the booster dose, after observing that immunity decreases with time. That’s why, is closely monitored by nations like the United States.

Study with health professionals

On Monday (27), the Sheba hospital, in Tel Aviv, began studies on the application of the fourth dose. About 150 health professionals who took the third dose in August and now have low antibody counts against the disease will also receive the second booster. According to the hospital, this is the first study of its kind in the world.

The research, carried out in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Health, aims to analyze the impact of the fourth dose on antibody count, disease prevention and monitoring its safety.

Omicron ‘Tsunami’ and new restrictions

Israel currently facing a spike in infections, driven by the omicron variant. On Thursday, the country had 4,085 new cases, the highest daily infection count since the end of September.

In response, the country introduced new restrictions on Thursday in an attempt to curb rising infection rates ahead of New Year’s celebrations..

Participants of outdoor events with more than 100 people must now present a health passport. In addition, for outdoor events with more than 50 people, it is mandatory to wear a mask.