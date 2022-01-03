Israel to vaccinate seniors and doctors with a fourth dose of Pfizer against Covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, said this Sunday (2) that the country will start offering the fourth dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19 to people over 60 years and to physicians, who face an increase in infections due to the Ômicron variant.

Israel last week approved a fourth dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTechas a second booster for people with compromised immunity and seniors living in nursing homes.

“Now we have a new layer of defense,” Bennett said at a televised news conference, adding that Israel’s top medical official, whose permission is needed to expand the reinforcement campaign, approved the latest measure.

“Israel will once again be a pioneer in the global vaccination effort,” said Bennett.

Previously, Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash said Israel could achieve mass immunity with the rise in Ômicron infections and the approval of Merck & Co’s molnupirvir antiviral pill for use in coronavirus patients over 18 years old .

Herd immunity is the point at which a population is protected from a virus, either by vaccination or by people who have developed antibodies when contracting the disease.

the variant micron, highly transmissible, caused a wave of cases of coronavirus, with infections worldwide hitting a record, with an average of just over a million cases detected each day between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, Reuters data showed.

The deaths, however, have not risen to the same degree, raising hopes that the new strain will be less lethal, a view that Bennett also echoed in describing the second boost as an attempt to prevent serious illness among the elderly.

Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach record levels in the next three weeks. Bennett said that up to 50,000 people could soon become infected each day, while eligibility for testing could be strengthened to help alleviate long lines at testing stations.

“The (infection) numbers will have to be very high to achieve mass immunity,” Ash told Radio 103 FM earlier.

“This is possible, but we don’t want to get there through infections, we want it to happen through the vaccination of many people.”

The head of the health ministry’s coronavirus task force, Salman Zarka, explained that mass immunity was far from guaranteed, because experience over the past two years showed that some patients with Covid-19 who recovered were later reinfected.

Israel’s health ministry claims that about 60% of its population of 9.4 million is fully vaccinated, almost all of them with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, meaning they have either received three doses or recently taken the second.

Despite this, thousands of people eligible for a third injection have yet to have one.

In the past 10 days, daily infections have more than quadrupled. Severe cases also increased, but at a much lower rate, from around 80 to around 100.

