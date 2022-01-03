‘It’s almost a crime to make culture in Brazil’ · TV News

Tatá Werneck was thrilled to receive the Paulo Gustavo Trophy, a new name in the Best Humorist of the Year category. This Sunday (2), the presenter of Lady Night criticized the current political scenario in the country: “It’s almost a crime to make culture in Brazil”.

“At this moment in which our culture is also very discriminated, pushed aside, little encouraged, it is almost a crime to want to create culture in Brazil. I dedicate this award to people who continue to make art and to Paulo Gustavo. This award is certainly yours, I’ll just keep it in my house full of infiltrations”, said Tatá, visibly moved.

At the award, Tatá competed with Fábio Porchat and Marcelo Adnet. Upon receiving the award, she recalled her friendship with the comedian, who died in May 2021 of complications from Covid-19.

“I would trade any prize to be running alongside Paulo and losing to him, because he was the best. He always said that if he won an award, he would talk about the importance of humor, about how humor is still discriminated, how it is seen like a poor cousin of interpretation,” he mused.

“It’s the first time I’ve won the award as a comedian, I’ve never won it. I’ve won it as an actress, presenter, pediatrician, whatever. I’m so happy to be representing my category, I’m a big fan of you guys [Porchat e Adnet]”, she pointed out.

Check out Tatá Werneck’s speech: