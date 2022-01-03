Ivy Moraes poses in a colorful bikini at sea and a voluminous neckline draws attention

Ivy Moraes, ex-BBB, won the admiration of fans while posing in colorful bikini at sea. In the record, the famous one appears in full on a beach in Maceió. powerful she stole the show with her beautiful curves and shaped body.

In the pose, the influencer appears kneeling in the sand, highlighting a lot of beauty and sensuality. The background of the image was due to the perfect combination between a beautiful sky and blue sea. “Another perfect day here”, wrote Ivy in the caption of the publication.

With over four million followers on Instagram, ex-BBB fans and admirers quickly left her praise and affectionate messages.. “Mermaids exist”, commented Anamara. “Too cute this woman people”, wrote a follower. “Simply wonderful”, praised another admirer.

Participation in BBB20

Ivy Moraes became nationally known after participating in BBB20. Although the reality show opened doors for the influencer, at the time of confinement, she had to deal with a sad reality of the digital age: cancellation.

During participation in the Panic Program, by Jovem Pan, the famous one recalled her passage through the most guarded house in Brazil. In the interview, she admitted to having been a terrible player. “I was a terrible player, I had no vision for the game. I joined Big Brother to live there… to drink, to enjoy and make friends. But Big Brother isn’t that, it’s a game and you have to go in to play”, she commented, whose main rival, the actor Babo Santana.

“I had no problem with Babu. In fact, he had a problem with Dan, who was my ally in the game and inside everything becomes a reason for vote. I took it for the rest of my life and I was a terrible player. I had no idea about the game”, he stated.

Ivy’s cancellation

this one, even, was one of the reasons Ivy was heavily criticized. However, she says her family suffered a lot while she was confined.

“When I left I couldn’t believe what was going on out here and what my family had been through. My son was threatened with death, my mother too.”, she remembered, who is the mother of little Luiz Miguel.

Speaking of the boy, Ivy said he missed her a lot during her time on the reality show. “I always try to take Luiz Miguel with me. He missed me a lot but he saw me on television and knew that I would be back soon.” recalled the model.

