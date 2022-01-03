https://br.sputniknews.com/20220101/japao-vai-ajudar-bill-gates-na-construcao-de-reator-nuclear-experimental-20888720.html

Japan to help Bill Gates build experimental nuclear reactor

Work on the Natrium reactor project will start in two years' time and will have joint financing between US and Japanese authorities. 01.01.2022

Two large Japanese industrial companies are planning to team up with Bill Gates’ venture capital firm to provide technical support for a high-tech nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming. The parties are expected to sign an agreement in January with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide industrial assistance and data from Japan’s own advanced reactors, Japanese daily Yomiuri reported on Saturday (31) citing several sources close to the subject. TerraPower, a nuclear power venture established by Gates, is planning to commission the Natrium reactor plant in Wyoming as early as 2028, with funding from US authorities to cover half of the project estimated at $4 billion (about R$22.3 billion). Construction work on a 345,000-kilowatt fast reactor, using sodium as a coolant, will begin in 2024. Gates’ venture capital firm initially planned to work with state-owned China National Nuclear, but restrictions on nuclear deals with Beijing , introduced by former US President Donald Trump, forced the company to abandon the plan. The US has a long history of rivalry with China and Russia, which is also considering building and exporting advanced reactors. JAEA, which has extensive experience in operating fast sodium-cooled reactors such as the Monju fast reactor prototype in Fukui province and the Joyo fast experimental reactor in Ibaraki province, will provide operational data and design to TerraPower. Japan had the bitter experience of decommissioning its advanced Monju reactor prototype in 2016, a project that cost US$8.5 billion (about R$47.4) but yielded few results and years of controversy. The Monju facility has recorded accidents, regulatory violations and cover-ups since its inception. The Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 also contributed to the reactor’s closure.

Jean Edson Are they the same Fukushima designers? 0

Mario Liberato No, it’s Chernobyl…. 0

