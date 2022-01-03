John Travolta appears in New Year’s Click with sons Ella and Ben, and the actor’s daughter receives rave reviews

Actress Olivia Newton John, Travolta’s partner in Grease, praised the actor’s daughter and wished the family a happy New Year.

This Saturday, 1, John Travolta (67) posted a photo celebrating the arrival of 2022 with their children!

At the click, the actor appears wearing a classic tuxedo. Your son Ben (11) appears wearing a T-shirt under a black blazer.

Travolta’s daughter, Ella (21), appeared beautiful in the photo wearing a long, shiny dress on New Year’s Eve. The two children posed for the photo beside their father.

In 2020, John Travolta’s children lost their mother Kelly Preston for breast cancer. The actor’s wife died at the age of 57.

In the caption of the family photo, the actor from pulp Fiction he wrote: “Happy New Year to everyone!”.

Who was present in the comments of the publication was Olivia Newton John (73), who starred with Travolta in the musical film Grease. The actress wrote: “Ella you look beautiful and elegant! This dress is beautiful. Wishing you and Ben and your dad a happy and healthy New Year”.

The actor’s fans agreed with Olivia Newton John and raved about Ella and her dress. “I loved this Ella dress”, wrote a follower in the comments.

In the comments, the artist’s followers even wished a happy 2022 for John and his children. “Happy New Year, beautiful family”, wrote a fan. “you guys look great happy new year”, commented another follower.

Check out John Travolta’s post with his kids here!





