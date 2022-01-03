Joo Victor talks about Corinthians’ search for a new defender, relationship with Sylvinho and new season

Defender João Victor was one of Corinthians’ highlights in 2021. Close to the start of the new season, the 23-year-old player spoke about his relationship with Sylvinho, his future plans for his career and his projection for 2022.

“Sylvinho is a guy I have to thank a lot. He’s been giving me an opportunity. Of course I have my merits, but he’s a guy who trusts me a lot, he talks directly to me, practically two or three times a week, talking about the games, what can I improve, what I got and what I was wrong, gives me a lot of tips,” said the athlete in an interview with GE.

“I have total respect for him, I think I’ve evolved a lot with him, he teaches me a lot in training, gives me a lot of tips, he was also a great player, he played for great clubs, with great players, he knows a lot more than me, he has more experience and I’m happy with him,” he added.

João also commented on the fans’ criticism of Timão’s coach. For him, the charge is normal due to the expression of the club. However, he believes that good results in 2022 will be able to “calm down” Faithful.

“It’s normal. We’re on the field to always seek victory, regardless of the championship we play. I went through Atlético-GO and I know there’s not so much pressure and I’ve already seen something there. And here at Corinthians it’s surreal . Next year, things will improve, we’ll fight for the title since the beginning of the championship, the fans will calm down and will manage to make the directors and the coaching staff more relaxed in relation to the collection“he declared.

Throughout 2021, the defender played in 48 matches, participating in 23 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats. In December, he was elected to the board Fan Notes, from Meu Timão, as the best player of the month. With his name on the rise in Brazilian football, the athlete projected his year 2022.

“I hope to play my full contract time. I know that proposals may arise, if it’s something that pleases the club and me, then I’m thinking about leaving. But if it’s something that just suits me or just the club, I don’t want to leave. I want to win a title for Corinthians, the fans deserve it, for all the support they give me, all the energy they send, I owe it to them. They always supported me, I want to win a title for the club before leaving,” he revealed.

“In this Paulista we are stronger. Named, experienced pieces arrived, which will make us fight at Paulista. And also to seek Libertadores, the dream of any player in Brazil, a championship desired by all teams. Playing Libertadores will be something new for me, I hope it will be positive and, already in the first year, I will be able to reach this goal.“, completed.

João has a valid contract with the East Zone team until December 2023. After that, the player said that he has the dream of playing abroad, but that he wants to go there to be a protagonist, and not be on the bench.

“Yes, I’m happy in Brazil, but I have this goal of playing abroad, it’s something every player thinks and dreams of, playing in a Champions League, English, Italian, Spanish League. Every player has that dream. And I hope to win too, all in God’s time. I want to stay with Corinthians for a long time, until my contract ends, I want to win titles and also play abroad.. But another thing: I don’t want to go just to go, I want to go to be the protagonist, not stay on the bench or anything like that. I have to mature a few more things to get there and really get there with possible chances to play,” he said.

As revealed by the Corinthians board at a press conference during the month of December, the club is looking for a center forward and a defender for the new season. With that, the shirt 33 spoke about the arrival of a possible teammate.

“It’s very good. The competition always makes you evolve more and more. I’ll keep working, dedicating myself to maintain this position as the team’s starter. Regardless of who arrives, I’ll have to run hard to steal my place there, I’ll give my life, it won’t be easy”, he stated.

Since the second half of 2021, the alvinegra team has had the arrival of great reinforcements that have already competed in the World Cup – in addition to the already experienced Cássio and Fagner. In this way, the young man told how it is to share space with players of this caliber.

“I’m a guy with a lot of personality, I sometimes curse, I say anything. Then I think: I’m working hard on the guy who has a career, what I have for years. But it’s part of it, in football we have to impose ourselves on the field , even with the older ones, we have to demonstrate what we think. They understand the best, we don’t want to harm anyone, they already have their careers made. Sometimes we even argue, but it’s part of it, no one wants to lose, we seek the best for the team,” he claimed.

Still about the signings last season, João talked about the most difficult player among them to be marked during training. For him, Willian stands out for his short dribbles and Renato for his on-field intelligence.

“As I’m in the starting lineup, it’s difficult for us to confront them. But I think Willian must be the most difficult… I’ve never caught him against, but he’s very fast, has short dribbles, you’ll make a shot and he’s already taken it to the side. But a guy I think has to score, not because he’s fast or anything, but because of his intelligence is Renato Augusto. otherwise, he can get a few passes, which makes it difficult back there,” he concluded.

