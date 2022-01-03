Jorge Jesus or Carlos Carvalhal: the differences between technicians negotiating with Galo – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Benfica/Disclosure and Reproduction/Instagram



Atlético’s board of directors is working to define who will be the team’s coach in 2022. After New Year’s Eve, the trend is for conversations to intensify from this Monday (3) and the announcement can be made this week. As determined by Itatiaia, the club opened conversations with two Portuguese: Jorge Jesus, first option, and Carlos Carvalhal.

To assess the scenario and draw differences between the two professionals, Itatiaia spoke with journalist João Moreira Almeida, from the newspaper A Bola. He sees Jesus more experienced with big teams and Carvalhal more ‘student and restrained’.

“Carvalhal is seen as a trainer perhaps more academic, more studious than Jorge Jesus, who is also a studious, but he is self-taught, he learned from himself, he is not a trainer coming from universities”, he opines.

“From this perspective, Jorge Jesus is a little more sanguine, more emotional, and that’s why he also knows how to deal better with big fans, with demands from big clubs, as is the case with Galo”, he continues.

Carvalhal, on the other hand, “although he is considered a coach with good humor, who does good press conferences, is more restrained. I think there is this difference in profile. Jorge Jesus takes more risks. In the sense that he is more vain”, he added.

Negotiation with Jorge Jesus

Such as Itatiaia has been informing, Jorge Jesus is the first option. However, there are obstacles in the negotiation. In addition to the financial aspect, since the former Benfica coach requires a large technical committee, there is concern about his conduct of work in Cidade do Galo.

In the opinion of journalist João Moreira Almeida, “there is a possibility that he will join Atlético. “It is a hegemonic club in Brazil and with the capacity to beat Libertadores,” he said. But, according to him, two factors play a role.

The first would be the unexpected departure of Benfica. “He believed he would stay until the end of the season. And he expected more to go to Flamengo,” he said. Another factor would be the possibility of coaching the Portugal team, which is still playing in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

oak forest

The possible negotiation with Carvalhal could be as complex as the coach has a contract with Braga, from Portugal, where he has been for two seasons and implemented a very competitive and flashy style of play, which made him beat Jorge Jesus’s Benfica in the final of the Portuguese Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

“He’s a coach, who always does good work at medium clubs. At big clubs, he doesn’t have much experience. He lacks a bit of experience at a big club, pressure, a lot of emotion from the fans, from the press. be experienced, he’s not so used to coaching big teams, with an obligation to win, like Jorge Jesus,” he added.

