Jorge Jesus seeks Brazilian giant to train, but receives ‘no’ for an answer

Idol of Flamengo, Portuguese Jorge Jesus remains aimless for the year 2022. The coach is free in the market after resigning from Benfica and, despite having his name spoken at Atlético MG, current Brazilian champions, Corinthians could be the future of the coach. However, that won’t happen.

According to the ‘Metropolis’ portal, Jorge Jesus asked his agents to approach Corinthians with a view to the year 2022. The coach knows about the situation of coach Sylvinho and that’s why the searches were made. However, Timão put his foot down and said he trusts the work of his current coach for this year. In the media, it is said that the refusal was due to the coach’s high salary.

On social media, Corinthians fans have always been in favor of the coach’s arrival. In addition to the fans, a journalist from Minas Gerais revealed that Timão had his eye on the coach. But it was all just rumors.

For this year, Corinthians continues to focus on a 9 shirt. With Cavani, from United, far away, the São Paulo club is looking to other names in the market, such as Luis Suárez, from Atleti. The idea is to find a great center forward in the market.

Jorge Jesus and Atlético MG

While Corinthians denies Jorge Jesus, Galo’s priority is to hire the coach. Conversations happen and an outcome tends to happen on this second (3), whether it is positive or not.

