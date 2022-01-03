Jorge Jesus seeks Brazilian giant to train, but receives ‘no’ for an answer

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Jorge Jesus seeks Brazilian giant to train, but receives ‘no’ for an answer 4 Views

Brazilian football

Coach is free on the market

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Benfica sacks coach Jorge Jesus
© Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto, NurPhotoBenfica sacks coach Jorge Jesus
Wagner Oliveira

Idol of Flamengo, Portuguese Jorge Jesus remains aimless for the year 2022. The coach is free in the market after resigning from Benfica and, despite having his name spoken at Atlético MG, current Brazilian champions, Corinthians could be the future of the coach. However, that won’t happen.

According to the ‘Metropolis’ portal, Jorge Jesus asked his agents to approach Corinthians with a view to the year 2022. The coach knows about the situation of coach Sylvinho and that’s why the searches were made. However, Timão put his foot down and said he trusts the work of his current coach for this year. In the media, it is said that the refusal was due to the coach’s high salary.

On social media, Corinthians fans have always been in favor of the coach’s arrival. In addition to the fans, a journalist from Minas Gerais revealed that Timão had his eye on the coach. But it was all just rumors.

For this year, Corinthians continues to focus on a 9 shirt. With Cavani, from United, far away, the São Paulo club is looking to other names in the market, such as Luis Suárez, from Atleti. The idea is to find a great center forward in the market.

Jorge Jesus and Atlético MG

While Corinthians denies Jorge Jesus, Galo’s priority is to hire the coach. Conversations happen and an outcome tends to happen on this second (3), whether it is positive or not.

Follow me on Twitch.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ex-Arsenal advises Manchester United coach to bar Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup; know reason

Paul Merson suggested that Ralf Rangnick remove CR7 from the starting lineup to cast Cavani …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved