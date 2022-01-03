Jornal cites Flamengo and says that Jesus has already ‘understood’ the decision about Atlético-MG; Portuguese sensation enters the radar

According to information published by the newspaper record, from Portugal, Jorge Jesus has already ‘understood’ that he is not inclined to take over Atlético-MG for 2022

Jorge Jesus and the plan A of Atlético-MG since the club confirmed departure of coach Cuca. Portuguese, however, can not be so decided to be the commander of the Galo in 2022. According to information released by the newspaper record, the Mister ‘walked away’ from the Minas Gerais club, ‘having even already hinted that this was his decision’.

Although some signs may have occurred, the daily says that the leaders must still try to convince the commander with a ambitious sports project for 2022. In addition to the search for a new title of the brazilian after ending a five-decade fast, the miners will face the Libertadores Conmebol.

The Portuguese daily recalls the decision of Jorge Jesus to suspend talks with Atlético for next week. According to the publication, the Mister claimed ‘to be extremely tired at a physical and psychological level due to Benfica’s departure’.

“It seems, [Jorge Jesus] will now fulfill what he promised a few months ago: in Brazil he will only work in the Flamengo or in the selection”, writes the Record.

Needing to act quickly in search of a new weight to command the club’s sports project in 2022, Atlético-MG can turn its attention to another ‘Portuguese sensation’: Carlos Carvalhal.

The current commander of the Braga, 4th place in the Portuguese Championship, is on the miners’ radar. The information was released this Sunday by Itatiaia Radio. According to the vehicle, “negotiations also opened with the technician during this weekend”.

At 56 years old, Carvalhal was also twice in Flamengo’s crosshairs. In addition to several teams from Portugal, the coach led other teams in Europe such as Besiktas, from Turkey, and Swansea, in England.

The tendency, however, is that any other name will only gain strength after a decision on Jorge Jesus. The interest in having the Mister was confirmed at the first meeting between the parties. Rodrigo Caetano, athletic director of football, spoke with representatives of Mister and made it clear what the club’s project for 2022 is. The conversation was considered positive..

A new meeting would take place on Thursday, with the participation of Jesus and investors Rubens Menin and Ricardo Guimarães, but the conversation ended up being postponed at the request of the coach, who intends to enjoy the last days of the year before deciding his future.

There will be a new conversation between those involved next week, when the negotiation is expected to move towards its conclusion. To close with Jesus, Atlético-MG will need to pay a high salary and also overcome the competition from clubs in the Middle East.

THE ESPN.com.br reported last Tuesday (28) that Jorge Jesus wouldn’t mind hitting another Brazilian team, even though he made it clear in past interviews that, in Brazil, he would only defend Flamengo and the Brazilian team.

For Jorge Jesus, the idea of ​​having a ‘tailor-made project’ and with unlimited capital initially for investment is very attractive to the coach, who, at this moment, does not have a large market in Europe, especially in Portugal.